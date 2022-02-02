Wendy’s in Grass Valley expected to open in March

Construction workers continue to make headway on the Wendy’s restaurant currently under construction on Sutton Way. Project developers have pushed back the estimated time of opening to March.

The Wendy’s location set for 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley is expected to open by “the middle to the end of March,” according to the restaurant’s owner, Nancy Melin.

The site is the former location of Paulette’s Country Kitchen, which operated for over 30 years and closed its doors last March. The former restaurant’s building was demolished in August, followed by the construction of a new building.

Melin said last week that she has worked with Wendy’s for 46 years.

“We’re a family franchisee, not corporate, and we have 23 other restaurants in the Bay Area and the surrounding, smaller towns,” she said. “We are kind of a small town operator. We like getting into the community and being the best operator in the small towns.”

The closest of these to Nevada County is the Wendy’s in Auburn, said Melin, adding that that location has been open for approximately one year.

According to Melin, as the new Wendy’s prepares to open, the biggest aspect which remained pending as of last week was establishing the use of electricity. Acquiring equipment has been challenging throughout the construction process for this building, she said, noting that “we’ve never had quite a challenge like we’re having with this one.”

Approximately 12 people have already been hired for the upcoming Grass Valley restaurant and have begun training with Wendy’s in Auburn, said Melin. Once the Grass Valley site has power and its operators are able to set up their products and furniture, she said, between 30 and 40 more people will be hired to work at the restaurant.

Regarding upcoming hiring, Melin stated that crew members will make between $16 and $18 per hour, and “crew chiefs,” or people in management positions, will make more.

“We’re hoping to get some people interested in management,” she said. “We do all of our promoting within — we don’t really go out and look to buy managers. We get them into the store as crew, and then we do our development and move our people up.”

‘EXCITED ABOUT IT’

Melin described her team as including her grandson, who works with construction and operations, as well as four district managers who have each been working with her for at least 25 years.

“I have four maintenance people for our company that do all of our maintenance and refrigeration and I have … a little over 900 employees — and probably 60% of them have been with me over 15 years,” she added.

Construction work takes place on the exterior of the new Wendy’s going up in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

The last couple of years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been “very successful” at her existing Wendy’s restaurants, said Melin. She noted that it has been a good time to have a drive-thru, particularly during periods when dining rooms were closed.

Not many people visit those Wendy’s locations’ dining rooms to eat there at this time, despite all of them being open now, she said, although there is a larger volume of people entering the dining rooms to make to-go orders.

“But we thrive on speed of service,” she said, explaining that the restaurants aim to provide customers “a fairly quick visit.”

“We’re really excited about it,” said Melin on the Grass Valley location’s placement on Sutton Way. “We think it’s a great location, it’s a freeway site, the exit is a very popular exit for people pulling off that are traveling … so we feel very comfortable.”

