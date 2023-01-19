Staff Writer
Carrying packages to a customer’s car is not outside of the duties of new Grass Valley postmaster Nicole Scholle, who started her new role in May of last year.
But Scholle is no stranger to the duties, or the demands of the job as she has worked as a local postal worker for the past six years.
“It’s a very physical job,” Scholle said after being observed helping someone with an oversized box.
As Grass Valley’s new postmaster, Scholle said she wants to, “make the Grass Valley Post Office the best post office around and a great place to work.”
Scholle currently is responsible for scheduling 72 employees and coordinating 30 routes out of the East Main Street location.
“I’m very dedicated to the people I serve. I work 80-plus hours a week, delivering Amazon packages on Saturdays and Sundays,” Scholle said.
Scholle has been the postmaster since May 2022 and a swearing-in ceremony is slated for February. The East Main Street location handles thousands of pieces of mail daily and the lobby is almost always busy, according to Scholle.
“I worked my way up from the bottom over a six-year time period. I worked hard. Starting out, I worked at Cedar Ridge for two years, then in Grass Valley for four more,” Scholle said.
Scholle earned a degree in environmental science education and exotic animal training from the Exotic Animal Training and Management program at Moorpark College.
Scholle, her children, Michaela and Harrison, and her partner, David Korn, manage the Hidden Gait Ranch where they train horses and provide horse riding lessons.
“I needed a career change after training horses for 30 years,” Scholle said.
Scholle also coaches a drill team called “Gait Squad,” who perform at the Nevada County Fair.
“I trained horses professionally, competing both nationally and internationally. Now my family has turned our talents to the local community by turning our ranch into a haven for horses of all ages and providing an assortment of services from horseback riding lessons to barefoot rehabilitation,” according to Scholle.
Scholle grew up in Copperopolis, but moved to Grass Valley in 2010 where her father and brother also reside.
“To be honest, the mail and parcels could not be delivered without the hard work and commitment of my dedicated staff. I give all the credit of our success to my 72+ employees that work in the summer heat, rain (which we have had a lot of lately!), sleet and snow! I consider myself blessed to have the support of my two Supervisors: Lance Pauly and Jenny Miner. They work tirelessly to make sure that the delivery and retail operations continue without a hitch every day,” Scholle wrote in a follow-up email.
Scholle added, “I look forward to meeting with any of those in our community who may be interested in starting a career with USPS. I believe teamwork makes the dream work. If anyone has questions about USPS Careers, they can always call me, 530-273-3429 or visit www.usps.com/careers.”