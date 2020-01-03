Welcome to the world, Carter: Nevada County’s first baby of the year born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

On Jan. 2, at 12:26 p.m., Colin “Carter” Wright was born — making him the first child born in Nevada County for 2020.

He happened to be born in the same room as his older sister and his mother, Haley Wright.

Haley Wright, born and raised in Grass Valley, was excited to welcome their son into the world alongside her husband, Colin Wright.

The 15-hour labor period was not exactly easy, said Haley, as Carter entered the world “sunny-side up” — facing up rather than down — which, in addition to being infrequent, provided additional discomfort.

A day after the delivery, Colin and Haley planned to leave the hospital with their newborn on Friday.

But before they did the two were presented with a red wagon full of goodies for Carter. These gifts are always given to the first baby of the year to be born at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, according to Monica Biley, chief operations officer and chief nurse executive for the hospital’s Women and Infant Care Unit.

“It has all the essentials for a newborn,” said Biley.

The timing of the birth was unanticipated, according to Colin Wright, who thought Carter would be born this coming Tuesday.

“We were pretty surprised,” he said.

Next year, when Carter turns 1, Haley said she hopes to celebrate with her whole family.

“We’re definitely going to throw a birthday/New Year’s party for him,” said Haley.

