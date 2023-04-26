Classes are filling and Nevada Union High School officials want to make sure folks enroll your incoming ninth grade student as soon as possible to help ensure that preferred classes are available for the 2023 — 2024 school year. Nevada Union High School is located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.

Families are encouraged to go to the Nevada Union High School website to submit your 23-24 school year registration, according to Kelly Rhoden, Principal.