Classes are filling and Nevada Union High School officials want to make sure folks enroll your incoming ninth grade student as soon as possible to help ensure that preferred classes are available for the 2023 — 2024 school year. Nevada Union High School is located at 11761 Ridge Road in Grass Valley.
Families are encouraged to go to the Nevada Union High School website to submit your 23-24 school year registration, according to Kelly Rhoden, Principal.
On the school website, www.numiners.com, the enrollment link is under “records,” according to officials at the school.
In order to complete your students’ enrollment successfully, a copy of their immunization record is required, according to officials at the school.
Attach a scanned copy or picture of the document directly to your registration or bring in hard copies to the records department located in the main office, according to officials.
Questions regarding the enrollment process can be answered by calling staff at Nevada Union records at 530-273-4431 x5005.
Once a student is registered, families may visit the Records / Enrollment tab for a list of counselors to meet with and sign up for classes.