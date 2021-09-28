 Welcome rain in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
Welcome rain in Nevada County

Elias Funez
  

Monday night’s wetting rainfall was enough to accumulate into pools of water that could be seen Tuesday morning by day hikers along the banks the South Yuba River, where 0.30 inches of rain was measured. The San Juan Ridge received 0.53 inches of rain, 0.24 inches at Rough and Ready, 0.20 inches at the Nevada County Airport, 0.19 inches at Condon Park in Grass Valley, 0.17 inches in Smartsville, and 0.04 inches in Browns Valley. Tuesday’s high of 70 was the coolest day in the seven-day forecast, which will climb to a high of 87 by this weekend.
Photo: Elias Funez

