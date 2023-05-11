The highly anticipated arrival of Ruby—a six-month old hound dog who was born in Kentucky—has rounded out the staff of the Nevada City Police Department.
Officer Greg Anderson was selected to be Ruby’s partner in both career and at home and the pup is already showing great promise.
“She’s very loving,” said Officer Anderson. “She loves to just be next to me the whole time. She likes to play and chew on her bones. She’ll go out back and just run, run, run. She also gets really tired fast too. When she’s ready for a nap, she’s out. She’s a snorer too. It’s cute. She’ll snore in the back seat of the patrol car. She has a great personality. Very great for the city.”
Ruby—whose name was voted on by community members—comes from a lineage of hounds that are exceptional at tracking. Rather than be used for drug seizures, Ruby will be put to work assisting the police and Search & Rescue with locating missing persons.
“She is mainly going to be for missing people; people that are missing up in the hills or around town, dementia walkaways, and things like that,” Anderson said. “She won’t be drugs or anything like that. She is helping people we can find and bring home safe.
Fulfilling this need comes with a multi-year commitment.
“The whole purpose of us getting her was to help us find people. There was a need and she is going to fulfill that need. If there’s a service call and we are off-duty and they need us we will respond and help out. You bond with these dogs. This is an eight to 10 year commitment so you really grow a bond. You’re with her more than you are with your wife sometimes.”
Anderson said that the dog started training about a week ago, and for the next six weeks will continue her education and then be evaluated for her abilities.
“Seven weeks is our evaluation mark to make sure she is completely up to par with her training and obedience,” he said. “Right now she’s doing amazing so I am hoping we can go (in service) with her within the next six weeks. Probably about mid-to- late June she will be mid-to-full time and be going on the road. She’s got a drive to work, though. She knows when it’s work time. And she knows when it’s lovin’ time. Whenever I am off work, she is off work too. But when she goes into service we will always be on call.”
Ruby made the trip from her birthplace in Kentucky with Nevada Police Chief Dan Foss. She flew in the cargo holding like a champion and was happy to be in her new home. City residents had a chance to meet her Wednesday night when she was scheduled for introduction at Nevada City’s Council meeting.
“She’s just doing amazing; a very strong nose,” Anderson explained as Ruby lightly whimpered in the background. “We’ve had a lot of successful tracks already. She loves people, she loves other dogs.
Although Ruby is certainly a friendly dog, Anderson wants to remind people of the protocol should they see her out in public.
“When they approach us, ask if they can pet her first just in case we are working,” he said. “She might be tracking at the time so it might not be the best time to approach and pet her. So just ask. If she is not working we will be happy to have you pet her and give her all the love.”
Ruby even has the potential to be the next social media star.
“She’s on Instagram too—user name ncpd_k9ruby. They can follow along with her and watch her training and watch her home life, learn a little bit more about her. If they can’t find her in the city they can find her there.”
Anderson sounds more than optimistic about the town’s reception to the blood hound and her abilities. And it doesn’t hurt that she’s easy on the eyes and a sweet, gentle dog to boot.
“She is my partner and she lives with me,” Anderson said. “ I have her 24 hours a day, all the time. We love our walks, we go for a walk every day. She goes by her nose. Anything she smells, she is on. She’s a great dog. We are lucky to have her.