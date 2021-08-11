 Welcome back: Nevada County Fair holds its opening day (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Welcome back: Nevada County Fair holds its opening day (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Nevada County Fair CEO Patrick Eidman welcomes people back to the Nevada County Fair and fairgrounds during Wednesday morning’s opening ceremonies on the Pine Tree Stage. The fair is making a full run through Sunday evening following the 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Nevada City Boy Scout Troop 24 readies to raise the flag during the Nevada County Fair’s opening ceremonies.
Photo: Elias Funez
People hurry to get in line to beat the crowds for their ride tickets.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of Grass Valley Taiko perform on the Pine Tree Stage.
Photo: Elias Funez
People peruse the Treat Street options.
Photo: Elias Funez

