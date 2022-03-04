 Welcome back: McDonald’s reopens after remodel in Glenbrook Basin | TheUnion.com
Welcome back: McDonald’s reopens after remodel in Glenbrook Basin

Elias Funez
  

McDonald’s employees Marcses Montero, left, and Juliana Risdal take the orders of a group of eager young adults happy for the return of the fast food restaurant chain in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. The store had been closed for remodeling.
Ayla, Avery and Paisley Hodges enjoy some fries and chicken nuggets Friday at the Grass Valley McDonald’s restaurant that reopened earlier in the day.
Photo: Elias Funez
Door Dasher Randall Bouck picks up an order at McDonald’s during its first day back open after the remodel in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s McDonald’s restaurant, off Nevada City Highway in the Glenbrook Basin, is now open after a remodel. Many people waited in long lines after its reopening.
Photo: Elias Funez
The line for McDonald’s drive-thru was long and stretched out to Nevada City Highway at times, though that didn’t deter many who waited for their favorite meals and treats.
Photo: Elias Funez
The new indoor play place is all there, but not yet open to the public at the newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Automatic ordering kiosks aren’t accessible to the public, though they’re installed in the newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant is now open in the Glenbrook Basin.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Hodges family enjoys their first McDonald’s meal in the newly remodeled restaurant off Nevada City Highway during its fist day back open Friday.
Photo: Elias Funez

