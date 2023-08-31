Staff Writer
Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) invites the public to its pre-Jewish New Year Welcome Back event on Friday, September 8 at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley.
The Welcome Back event will include a family-friendly dinner at 5:30 p.m. and short child-friendly Shabbat service, followed by a regular Shabbat service at 7 p.m.
Toward the end of the evening at 7:30 p.m., a Friday Night Forum will explore the issue of wrongful convictions and the American justice system, according to Rachel Miller, board member and publicity manager at the NCJCC.
The Welcome Back event brings people together after a quiet summer,” Miller said. “Classes are starting again and things are starting up in the fall. A few new members may be joining us for the first time.”
The NCJCC is also preparing for the High Holidays that begin a three week period of reflecting, cleansing, and healing on September 15, according to Miller.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, celebrations will be at the NCJCC on Walsh Street on Friday, September 15 beginning at 7 p.m.
The next morning a traditional Tashlich ceremony will take place at the creek behind the Wild Eye Pub Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. with lunch following the ceremony.
In Hebrew, Tashlich means “cast away” according to Miller.
“Tashlich is a symbolic throwing away of worries, concerns, and regrets,” Miller said. “In the past people would empty the crumbs or lint in their pockets and throw it into moving water. We will be using bread crumbs.”
Services for Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 24 through Monday at the NCJCC.
A feast and celebration of Sukkot, the Festival Booths is scheduled for Friday, September 29.
“Sukkot is a fun festival, a lot like a harvest festival where a large hut is decorated, usually by children attending our Sunday school,” Miller said. “A barbecue is planned to follow.”
Rejoicing with the Torah, also known as Simchat Torah, will begin with a feast at 5:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. celebration on Friday, October 6.
“Simchat Torah marks the time when the entire Torah has been read through from beginning to end all through the year, and we begin from the beginning again. The Torah is stretched out around the room and there is singing and a fun celebration.”
The NCJCC requests a donation of $50 for non-members attending one of our High Holiday services, and $100 for two or more High Holiday services in order to cover operating costs.
“All are always welcome and no one will ever be turned away for lack of funds,” Miller said.
The Friday Night Forum on September 8
The Forum will feature a conversation with four speakers on the subject of the American justice system and wrongful convictions.
Obie Anthony, an exoneree and founder of Exonerated Nation, was wrongly imprisoned at 19 -years old and served 17 years for a murder he didn’t commit, according to a NCJCC press release.
Anthony was released in 2011 and struggled to rebuild his life with few job skills or knowledge of technology.
He began to work with other exonerees and was instrumental in passing California Assembly Bill No. 672 otherwise known as “Obie’s Law” mandating assistance for exonerees to transition, find housing, and obtain job training and mental health services.
He founded Exonerated Nation in 2016, according to the NCJCC press release.
Lori Stone, a former Northern California Innocence Project (NCIP) senior staff member, is a seasoned nonprofit leader with a strong commitment to driving strategic change for justice and creating real impact, according to a press release from NCJCC.
“Her contributions have been instrumental in various social justice and human rights sectors, especially in areas such as criminal justice, immigration reform, and legal advocacy,” according to the release.
Stone welcomes the opportunity to connect and collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations, united in their vision for a more just and inclusive world.
Carol Menaker, local author of The Worst Thing We’ve Ever Done will speak about her experiences and insights.
The book is a memoir of Menaker’s 21-day jury sequestration in the murder trial of Frederick Burton, a young Black Revolutionary charged with the murders of two white prison wardens in 1976.
Forty years after she voted to convict Mr. Burton, she revisited her experience of the trial and came to terms with how her youth, naiveté, and white privilege may have led her to convict a man whose shoes she could never have walked in, according to the NCJCC press release.
Todd Fries, the new Executive Director of the NCIP, worked at Paul Hastings LLP and as a volunteer attorney at the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Family Law Self-Help Office, according to the NCJCC press release.
Fries began working for the Northern California Innocence Project in 2007 as a clinical law student and returned to NCIP in 2010 as a research fellow as part of the law school’s post-graduate fellowship program.
Following the retirement of NCIP’s founder, Linda Starr, Fries was appointed as the new Executive Director in August 2023.
The forum will be moderated by Criminal Law Specialist David Cohen, Esquire, past president of the NCJCC.