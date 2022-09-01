Welcome back, Dry Diggings: Four-day festival began Thursday

Coast Tribe takes to the Dry Diggings stage to begin the four-day music and camping festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This is the second year that the reggae music festival has come to Grass Valley.

Photo: Courtesy NorCalStreetTeam

Grass Valley on Thursday welcomed back the Dry Diggings four-day reggae music and camping festival held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Renowned artists such as Pepper, Rebelution, Fortunate Youth, Marlon Asher, and many others are scheduled, along with Damian Marley headlining the main stage tonight and opening artists J Boog, Mike Love, Groundation, Denm, Thrive and others rounding out the day’s lineup.

Prezident Brown at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the beginning of the festival.

Photo: Courtesy NorCalStreetTeam

Rebelution headlines Saturday evening’s lineup, with Iration rounding up Sunday’s lineup.

Other artists include The Movement, Anthony B, Coast Tribe, Prezident Brown, E.N. Young, Hirie, and Through the Roots, among others.

The festival had an impromptu appearance at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last year due to the Caldor Fire forcing the relocation.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.drydiggingsfest.com .

People begin to gather and dance to the different bands playing the Dry Diggings Festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy NorCalStreetTeam

Festival-goers peruse the many different vendors at Dry Diggings Festival.

Photo: Courtesy NorCalStreetTeam

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230