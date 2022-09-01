Welcome back, Dry Diggings: Four-day festival began Thursday
Grass Valley on Thursday welcomed back the Dry Diggings four-day reggae music and camping festival held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Renowned artists such as Pepper, Rebelution, Fortunate Youth, Marlon Asher, and many others are scheduled, along with Damian Marley headlining the main stage tonight and opening artists J Boog, Mike Love, Groundation, Denm, Thrive and others rounding out the day’s lineup.
Rebelution headlines Saturday evening’s lineup, with Iration rounding up Sunday’s lineup.
Other artists include The Movement, Anthony B, Coast Tribe, Prezident Brown, E.N. Young, Hirie, and Through the Roots, among others.
The festival had an impromptu appearance at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last year due to the Caldor Fire forcing the relocation.
For tickets and more information, visit http://www.drydiggingsfest.com.
