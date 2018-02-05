Weekly Buzz: Honey oil lab; 1849 Brewing Co. to open; Traffic collisions

From the opening of a new brewery and restaurant in Grass Valley, to tragic traffic fatalities, local news has been buzzing this past week.

Below is a recap of the 10 most read stories, from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, that we saw at http://www.TheUnion.com.

10. Nevada County narcotics detectives served a search warrant on a suspected honey oil lab Thursday in Penn Valley, arresting five people on drug manufacturing charges.

9. Chairman Wildwood Lake Committee Terry Thies gives an update on how they are dealing with the E. Coli issue at the lake.

8. Nevada City native describes his journey to becoming a seven time Grammy nominated musician.

7. This was the most read police blotter of the week.

6. The Krikorians are planning for a 20-seat bar with another 50 seats in their restaurant. David Krikorian said people can expect typical pub food, though the emphasis is on the beer.

5. The coaches and athletes from that 1990s who best epitomized what it meant to be a Miner and helped Nevada Union athletics reach new heights will all be honored for their contributions when they are inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame April 28.

4. Authorities say they found the body after responding around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to a fire at his travel trailer in the 11000 block of Miners Way in Rough and Ready.

3. A vehicle wreck was reported at the roundabout on Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road. A car was said to have rolled over several times, and an air ambulance has been requested. Our photographer Elias Funez was on the scene.

2. The two Nevada County men who died in a Saturday night wreck are described by family as kind-hearted, loving and enthused by the music they made.

1. Authorities say they’re investigating a Wednesday morning fatal wreck involving a fuel tanker that killed two people and sent flames 40 to 50 feet into the air.