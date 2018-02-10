Weekly Buzz: First homicide of the year; Sierra Doctors office closes; Sam Strange paroled by board

From local sinkhole updates, to news of the county’s first homicide of the year, local news has been buzzing this past week.

Below is a recap of the 10 most read stories, from Feb. 3 – Feb. 9, that we saw at http://www.TheUnion.com.

10. Glenn Jennings, a former Nevada County assistant district attorney running to become the county’s top prosecutor, claimed Wednesday that issues with an investigation into Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey led to his resignation.

9. The judge in the kidnapping and false imprisonment case of Layla Callahan and David Munoz said she hopes to rule today on whether prosecutors can add a robbery charge to the pair’s accusations.

Recommended Stories For You

8. Grass Valley hopes to purchase just over a half-acre of land at the former site of a 100-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up off Freeman Lane when storms in January 2017 caused a pinched culvert to fail.

7. Did the residents of Nevada City get what they really bargained for when they acquiesced to the licensing of one — I repeat, one — medical marijuana dispensary in the quaint town of 3,000?

6. Nevada County prosecutors say former Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Hollitz will face no charges in connection with accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant, a decision made public almost a year after the district attorney revealed the allegations.

5. The office of physicians Lezley Brown and Linda Foshagen, which has gone through several ownership changes since it was established by Foshagen as St. Moritz Medical Center in 2001, closed down in January.

4. Two people died Jan. 31 when the Kilroy’s Towing Service truck Cox was driving collided with a fuel tanker around 10:10 a.m. on Highway 20, near Bowman Lake Road.

3. Convicted murderer Sam Strange was granted parole suitability by Board of Parole Hearings commissioners at Valley State Prison Thursday, his third attempt since his 1996 conviction for the brutal deaths of Crissy Campbell and Dawn Donaldson.

2. Placer County authorities have identified one of the drivers in last week’s fuel tanker wreck as John Drew, 49, of Reno, Nevada.

1. Nevada County authorities are investigating the death of a Nevada City woman as a murder after they found her dead inside her home, Sheriff Keith Royal said.