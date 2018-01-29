Weekly Buzz: Dave Iorns passes away; Potential pot businesses; ‘Coco’ nominated for Academy Award

From the passing of a community icon, to the continuing discussion around pot businesses, local news has been buzzing this past week.

Below is a recap of the 10 most read stories, from Jan. 22-28, that we saw at http://www.TheUnion.com.

10. Bear River High School graduate Adrian Molina is now among those who have been so honored, as his film “Coco” has been nominated for two Oscars.

The film, which won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film earlier this month, was among the nominees announced early Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards.

9. Father-son duo Bob and Tor Erickson make their living painstakingly crafting sculptural pieces of furniture off the grid, deep in the woods of the Sierra Nevada.

8. Three recently-permitted medical marijuana businesses in Nevada City pose a threat to the success of Dale Franklin’s enterprise.

7. A Nevada City man who pleaded no contest to having sex with a minor is expected to be released from jail within days after his Friday sentencing.

6. The developer for the Higgins Marketplace project said Tuesday he’d like restaurants and service businesses to fill three outlying buildings at the South County site.

5. The longtime community advocate and supporter of the arts died last Wednesday.

4. The victim on Tuesday realized some checks were missing and discovered one of them was used. They contacted the bank, which in turn called authorities when Pollock arrived to the bank later that day, Royal said.

3. Weather service predicted snow fall last week.

2. A Nevada City Planning Commissioner’s decision to participate in marijuana-related discussions despite what he called a possible “appearance of conflict” sparked controversy inside City Hall Thursday when he abstained from voting on one medical marijuana business but voted in favor of another.

1. Deputies responded and confirmed the discovery to be the remains of an unidentified male adult.



