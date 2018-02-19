Weekly Buzz: Bank robbery; Marijuana ordinance; Local pilot dies

From a bank robbery, to news of the county's iconic National Hotel being sold, local news has been buzzing this past week.

Below is a recap of the 10 most read stories, from Feb. 12 – Feb. 18, that we saw at http://www.TheUnion.com.

10. Over the past several months, 72 cases of canine flu have been reported in California, according to Cornell University.

9. Across the nation, the small family farm is in decline. But in Nevada County, there is a whole new generation that has taken up the mantle of organic farming and finding new and creative ways to make a go at this difficult, but rewarding, way of life.

8. Nevada County supervisors opposed allowing commercial recreational marijuana grows, instead opting for medicinal commercial cultivation in specific zones that meet acreage requirements.

7. A Sacramento man accused of forcing a former spouse into her vehicle and making her drive around Reno for a full day faces felony accusations in Truckee, authorities said.

6. This week’s most read police blotter featured a very scary moment for a local parent.

5. A 71-year-old Oroville man facing a second-degree burglary charge remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $250,000 in bond, authorities said.

4. A memorial service for Burke is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St., Nevada City.

3. A Grass Valley couple faces weapons and drug accusations after local and federal officers descended Thursday on a Towle Lane home, authorities said.

2. Nevada City’s most visible landmark, the National Hotel, has been sold.

1. Grass Valley police are searching for a suspect in last week’s robbery of the Bank of the West on Brunswick Road.



