TRUCKEE — A weak storm today will bring a few light snow showers and gusty winds with a more potent weekend system headed to Truckee-Tahoe that could drop a couple feet of snow and bring widespread travel difficulties.

The National Weather Service has a lake wind advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Friday for sustained winds in the 15-20 mph range with gusts up to 35 mph that could create 3-foot waves on the lake.

