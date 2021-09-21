Weekend of fundraisers for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release

Two squirrels were recently treated and released by volunteers at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release. Two fundraisers for the nonprofit organization are set for this weekend.

Photo submitted by Karen Koskey

September 25 and 26 will be a busy weekend for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release. Two events are being held for the benefit of the nonprofit and all the critters it saves. An art show and open house, a night of “culture and critters,” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at WR&R’s Intake Center, located at 809 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. Visitors are invited to tour the facility and support local wildlife. Featured art for the show has been donated from several local artists will be featured and items will be available for auction. Artists include Liz Collins, Annette Purther, Katie O’Hara Kelly, Marie St. John and others. Additional items have been donated by Brooke Collins, Katie O’Hara Kelly, Annette Purther, Mike Marcella, Bernell Scott, Marie St. John, and more. Masks will be required for entry.

On Sunday a benefit for WR&R hosted by Christopher Rector will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at 449 Washington St. in Nevada City. The event will include a pool party, raffle and more. This event will be held out of doors with room to socially distance. Contactless payment and cash will be accepted. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Masks are to be worn during the event. Tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. Catering will be provided by Jason from The Ham Stand. Beverages will include beer and wine as well as boba. Musical entertainment will be provided by Leta Gibney, Inoa Swift, and others. Bring bathing suits, towels and lawn chairs. Please do not bring dogs to this event unless they are service animals. To donate raffle items or to volunteer for the event, contact Kara at 530-210-0533 or karamichellebaker@gmail.com .