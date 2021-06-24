Weekend heat to follow brief showers

According to the National Weather Service, Nevada County will be dry and hot after showers Thursday and today.

Meteorologist Scott Rowe said the scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms that developed Thursday afternoon are expected to continue into today.

“There’s another chance for showers and thunderstorms along and south of Interstate 80,” Rowe said. “Then dry weather is expected after that. The warm weather is here to stay.”

Grass Valley residents Joe Hayward, left, and his cousins, Jack Hayward and Sam Hayward, look on as Kylie Davis shoots her shot on the 17th hole of the Penn Valley disc golf course. The park was mild and full of activity before the weekend heat.

Rebecca O’Neil

Rowe said the little precipitation the region does receive will be confined to the mountains and foothills. Rowe noted that the weather event to watch for is cloud-to-ground lightning.

“Because of the heat there are no storm fronts,“ Rowe explained, adding, ”only high pressure from the Pacific Northwest.

Spots like Seattle and Portland could make all-time records this weekend, as those cities are located directly below the high pressure atmospheric conditions that trap the heat, he added.

“The biggest weather-related heat impacts are sitting right under this high pressure system,” Rowe said.

The weather service anticipates a high today of 88 and low of 62 in Grass Valley. Temperatures will shoot up over the weekend with a potential high of 97 on both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the high 60s. That will be followed by a Monday high of 95 and low of 66, followed by a Tuesday high of 94 and low of 66.

Grass Valley residents played, danced and practiced African music under a Penn Valley park awning during intermittent showers Thursday.

Rebecca O’Neil

The cities of Nevada City and Grass Valley have imposed water use restrictions. The Nevada Irrigation District has suggested a 10% voluntary reduction in water consumption, but is considering mandatory water use restrictions “to safeguard the community’s water supply, said Communications Specialist Susan Lauer.

According to a press release issued by the special district, treated water customers may face price hikes — a 25% increase on volumetric consumption, along with a mandatory reduction of 20% in water consumption.

NID Operations Manager Chip Close said the mandatory restrictions are part of the community’s shared reality living in a drought.

“We need to start serious conservation efforts so we don’t run into a dire situation in the future,” Close said.

NID’s Board of Directors will vote on the restrictions during a special session scheduled for Thursday.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com