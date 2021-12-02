Webinar on socially responsible investing

Moving around retirement funds and college funds can baffle families in a changing financial market. The public is invited to consider how investments can benefit our collective future, in a webinar at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, hosted by Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN).

By divesting from companies and banks that fund climate heating and instead investing in companies whose work improves the world, individuals and groups can use their money to ensure a livable future.

The webinar will include a recorded conversation with Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow, an organization that seeks to promote environmental and social corporate responsibility through shareholder advocacy, coalition building, and innovative legal strategies. He discusses the role of finance in stopping the cascade of climate disasters, and poses options for reshaping this trend.

Live presenter Scott Beesley, a Certified Financial Planner with Meyers Investment Group, will discuss options for managing wealth with Environmental, Social, and Governance characteristics as primary objectives.

The program will conclude with an overview of some online resources and a question-and-answer period.





To attend the free event, look for the Zoom link on the website at http://www.ncclimateactionnow.org . For more information, contact Reed Hamilton ReedHamilton2@gmail.com .