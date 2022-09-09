Weaver believers: Tribal Weaver going strong after nearly 30 years

When Lydia Rasmussen and Nicole Schaefer were in their teens, they often shopped at Tribal Weaver in Grass Valley, perusing the variety of jewelry and clothing.

Years later, both would be employed there, and when the owners decided to sell the business, they offered it to Rasmussen and Schaefer. The two couldn’t resist, and have now been operating the store for the past 11 years.

Nicole Schaefer, left, and Lydia Rasmussen are the owners of Tribal Weaver in Grass Valley.

“It was a little scary,” said Rasmussen. “It was the biggest thing we had both done at the moment in our lives.”

“It was like buying a house together,” Schaefer added. “That’s basically what we did.”

The duo have kept true to much of what Tribal Weaver was when it initially opened. They offer an extensive and eclectic variety of sterling silver jewelry, clothing, incense, books, posters, housewares, and more.

“We get a lot of teenagers and young adults, but then we feel like with a lot of what Lydia’s ordering it’s also appealing to more mature people,” Schaefer said. “It’s for anyone looking for something different — not like, you know, Target or Old Navy basic stuff.”

Rasmussen said they try to appeal to a range of customers.

“I feel like we work really hard to be as inclusive and inviting to as many people as we can. We want the store to be something that’s really joyful and welcoming and where you could find a gift for your teenage sister or your mom or your uncle you see once a year.

“We want everyone to come in and feel good and leave there with something that brings them joy and happiness.”

The store will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and Tribal Weaver’s owners are happy to be in their spot in downtown Grass Valley.

“(The) merchants really do collectively work together and communicate, and being in that central downtown location we have the perks of being on the street when the events happen. We really benefit from that; from not being remote,” explained Rasmussen. “There’s a lot of benefits from being right downtown.”

“I feel like a lot of word of mouth in our county is out there,” Schaefer said. “People do come in that are new here and they need something.

“It’s a good vibe.”

Tribal Weaver is at 105 Mill St. in downtown Grass Valley.

