Weather system brings much needed precipitation: About 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the region
Weather system brings much needed precipitation: About 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the region

Elias Funez
  

Storm clouds continued to cast their presence over Grass Valley and western Nevada County Wednesday, producing some scattered showers and partially sunny skies. Three-day regional rain totals include: Colfax, 3.33 inches; Rough and Ready Highway at Grass Valley, 2.09 inches; San Juan Ridge, 1.81 inches; Memorial Park at Grass Valley, 1.56 inches; Banner Mountain, 1.36 inches; Alta Sierra, 1.32 inches; Truckee, 1.29 inches; Foresthill, 1.21 inches; Beale Air Force Base, 1.04 inches; North Auburn, 0.93 inches.
