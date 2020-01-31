Weather shelter to open Feb. 2, 3 due to expected cold temperatures

From a release:

The National Weather Service is predicting significantly cold low temperatures Sunday and Monday nights in the Nevada City and Grass Valley area. Considering the weather predictions, Sierra Roots, City of Nevada City, and the County of Nevada are activating the Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for the nights of Sunday and Monday, February 2 and 3.

The Sierra Roots Weather Shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. in Nevada City. The shelter closes at 7:30 a.m. in the morning the next day. This collaborative effort temporarily shelters one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing HAT Van transportation to and from the sheltering locations. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.

Location:

City of Nevada City: Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine St., Nevada City

Grass Valley Area: Salvation Army will not be open during this event.

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human Services