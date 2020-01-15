Weather shelter for homeless to open tonight, Thursday due to upcoming storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the foothills down to the 2,000 foot elevation. Low snow levels and cold temperatures are predicted tonight through Friday morning.

Sierra Roots, Salvation Army, the City of Nevada City, and the County of Nevada have initiated their Extreme Weather Shelter Protocol for tonight and Thursday night, Jan. 15 through 16. The Sierra Roots Weather Shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. each evening at the Seamans Lodge location in Nevada City and at 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army location in Grass Valley. Both shelters close at 7:30 a.m. the next morning. This collaborative effort temporarily shelters one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional available services.

The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing HAT Van transportation to and from the sheltering locations. The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.

Source: County of Nevada Health and Human Services Agency