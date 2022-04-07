Weather roller coaster: Heatwave to give way to snow expected in Sierra on Monday

Members of the Gomez-Canales family from Oakland enjoy an afternoon on the South Yuba River, near the Highway 49 Bridge Thursday afternoon during the unseasonably warm weather. Highs reached the mid-80s and came close to matching records across Northern California.

Photo: Elias Funez

Unseasonably warm temperatures approached, and in some cases matched records across Northern California on Thursday.

The city of Stockton tied its high record at 91, previously set in 1989, while Sacramento topped out at 90, with that record also set at 91.

Temperatures across western Nevada County ranged between the upper 70s to upper 80s Thursday afternoon, with a high of 85 recorded at 3:30 p.m. near Condon Park in Grass Valley.

Today temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the 80s before a cool down begins Saturday, bringing the area to an expected high of 47 to 57, and a low of 29 to 39 depending on elevation.

Rain and up to 8 inches of snow is also forecast Monday and Monday evening at elevations above 3,500 feet.

“Monday, Tuesday, its going to be a little bit tricky because there’s going to be some cold air with this,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

Beyond Tuesday, the weather will remain cooler with another chance of precipitation.

“Cooler than normal through Thursday, slight chance of rain showers going way out on Thursday and highs Thursday maybe from mid-60s to 70s. Definitely cooler and unsettled for the upcoming work week. And beyond that it’s probably going to start warming up,” Swanberg said.

Water levels and flows at the South Yuba River are down compared to normal years at this time, but the water is still frigid and those who enter could run the risk of hypothermia once becoming exposed to the snowmelt runoff.



