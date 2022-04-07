Weather roller coaster: Heatwave to give way to snow expected in Sierra on Monday
Unseasonably warm temperatures approached, and in some cases matched records across Northern California on Thursday.
The city of Stockton tied its high record at 91, previously set in 1989, while Sacramento topped out at 90, with that record also set at 91.
Temperatures across western Nevada County ranged between the upper 70s to upper 80s Thursday afternoon, with a high of 85 recorded at 3:30 p.m. near Condon Park in Grass Valley.
Today temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the 80s before a cool down begins Saturday, bringing the area to an expected high of 47 to 57, and a low of 29 to 39 depending on elevation.
Rain and up to 8 inches of snow is also forecast Monday and Monday evening at elevations above 3,500 feet.
“Monday, Tuesday, its going to be a little bit tricky because there’s going to be some cold air with this,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said.
Beyond Tuesday, the weather will remain cooler with another chance of precipitation.
“Cooler than normal through Thursday, slight chance of rain showers going way out on Thursday and highs Thursday maybe from mid-60s to 70s. Definitely cooler and unsettled for the upcoming work week. And beyond that it’s probably going to start warming up,” Swanberg said.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Weather roller coaster: Heatwave to give way to snow expected in Sierra on Monday
Unseasonably warm temperatures approached, and in some cases matched records across Northern California on Thursday.