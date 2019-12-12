Weather: Rain and light mountain snow predicted for today (Dec. 12, 2019)

KEY POINTS

Light precipitation today

More widespread precipitation Friday-Saturday

Winter Weather Advisory above 6500 feet Friday and Saturday

From the National Weather Service

Timing-loop

TIMING

Today Light mountain showers Mountain snow Snow levels 7000 feet Light accumulations; amounts generally around an inch



Friday – Saturday Night Mountain snow Snow levels 6000-7000 feet Friday, dropping to 5000 feet Saturday Snow total accumulations 6 – 10 inches; locally over a foot Very light accumulations possible down to around 4000 feet Saturday Light Valley showers Up to 0.25 inches in the Northern Sacramento Valley; lighter amounts elsewhere



From the National Weather Service.

WinterWeatherAdv

SUMMARY: Light showers today with high snow levels. Widespread precipitation arrives Friday into Saturday. Snow levels fall late Friday to near pass level and continue to drop Saturday, possibly with minor accumulations down to around 4000 feet. A brief decrease in snow is possible Saturday midday, then snow increasing again during the evening. Likely travel concerns Friday night into Saturday due to the snowfall. Dry weather returns Sunday into early next week.

Source: The National Weather Service in Sacramento