Weather: Rain and light mountain snow predicted for today (Dec. 12, 2019)
KEY POINTS
- Light precipitation today
- More widespread precipitation Friday-Saturday
- Winter Weather Advisory above 6500 feet Friday and Saturday
TIMING
- Today
- Light mountain showers
- Mountain snow
- Snow levels 7000 feet
- Light accumulations; amounts generally around an inch
- Friday – Saturday Night
- Mountain snow
- Snow levels 6000-7000 feet Friday, dropping to 5000 feet Saturday
- Snow total accumulations 6 – 10 inches; locally over a foot
- Very light accumulations possible down to around 4000 feet Saturday
- Light Valley showers
- Up to 0.25 inches in the Northern Sacramento Valley; lighter amounts elsewhere
- Mountain snow
SUMMARY: Light showers today with high snow levels. Widespread precipitation arrives Friday into Saturday. Snow levels fall late Friday to near pass level and continue to drop Saturday, possibly with minor accumulations down to around 4000 feet. A brief decrease in snow is possible Saturday midday, then snow increasing again during the evening. Likely travel concerns Friday night into Saturday due to the snowfall. Dry weather returns Sunday into early next week.
Source: The National Weather Service in Sacramento
