Weather predictions for Nevada County Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2019

Key Points

Winter Storm Warning for a high impact snowstorm Saturday through Monday

Low snow levels to bring snow accumulations down into the foothills Saturday

Breezy winds possible for the southern Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys late Saturday – Sunday

Additional storms to bring rain and mountain snow next week

Impacts

Major mountain travel delays

Low visibility due to a combination of wind and heavy snow

Chain controls for mountain travel, highway closures

Snow showers possible down into the foothills Saturday

Minor roadway flooding

Slick roadways

Timing

Today Lingering Sierra snow showers, tapering off this afternoon

Saturday – Monday Widespread precipitation spreads over the region Saturday Snow levels 2,000 feet Saturday, rising to near or above pass levels late Sunday Sierra Nevada Heaviest snow amounts expected Saturday evening into Sunday Generally 2 to 3 feet of snow at pass levels Accumulations beginning in the foothills Saturday

Lighter rain/snow showers persist into late Monday/Tuesday mainly in the Sierra Nevada with snow levels at or above pass levels Additional storms could bring rain and mountain snow by midweek, and again by late next week



Summary: Snow showers continue in the Sierra and upper foothills today with generally light accumulations, tapering off this afternoon. A significant winter storm arrives for the weekend starting Saturday with snow levels initially in the upper foothills then rising to pass levels by Sunday. Feet of snow are possible at and around the Sierra passes through the weekend. Breezy southerly winds are expected in the Valley, mainly south of I-80 Saturday night through Sunday. Snow decreases Monday night, with lighter snow accumulations continuing into Tuesday. Wet pattern will continue into next week, though confidence is low on timing and precipitation amounts.

Source: The National Weather Service