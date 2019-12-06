Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 6-8, 2019

TimingLoop

KEY POINTS:

Winter Storm Warning for high impact snowstorm this afternoon through the weekend

Wind Advisory late tonight through Saturday afternoon

Dry weather returns early next week

TIMING: Today – Sunday

Rain begins in coastal and northern mountains late morning

Valley/foothill rain and mountain snow begins late this afternoon, becoming heavy overnight

Significant mountain travel impacts possible with 1-3 feet of snow possible, locally higher Snow levels 6500 feet falling to around 5500 feet by Saturday night into Sunday morning

Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills, especially on Saturday

Gusty winds tonight – Saturday night, gusts to 40-50 mph

Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the Valley and foothills

Precipitation expected to end by Sunday night

SUMMARY: The winter storm expected to impact the area today has slowed a bit slightly delaying the onset of precipitation in northern California. Rain will spread to the northern mountains and Valley late morning, with precipitation overspreading the Valley and Sierra Nevada by the late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and mountain snow are expected overnight tonight with heavy rain continuing through Saturday and the heavy mountain snow through Sunday morning. On top of the precipitation, gusty winds are expected late tonight continuing through Saturday night with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the Valley and foothill areas. The most likely time for thunderstorms will be Saturday afternoon and evening, although an isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon as well as this system moves out of the area. Precipitation will become lighter Sunday morning, with the system moving out of the area by Sunday night. Dry weather is still expected early next week.