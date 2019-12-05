Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 5, 2019

KEY POINTS

Winter Storm Watch for high impact snowstorm Friday through the weekend

Dry weather returns early next week

TIMING

Thursday Light scattered showers north of I-80 today Precipitation across the northern mountains and coastal range overnight

Friday – Sunday Valley/foothill rain and mountain snow begins Friday, becoming heavy overnight Significant mountain travel impacts possible with 1-3 feet of snow possible, locally up to 4 feet Snow levels 6500 feet falling to 5500 by Saturday night into Sunday morning Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills Gusty winds Friday night – Saturday night Gusts up to 40-50 mph in the Sacramento Valley Precipitation becomes light by Sunday afternoon



TravelForecast

SUMMARY: Dry weather will be seen across the majority of interior northern California today, with the exception being north of I-80 where some light scattered showers will be possible during the day today. Precipitation in the northern and coastal mountains will begin tonight as a strong winter storm begins to impact the area. As the system moves onshore, precipitation becomes heavy late Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. Strong southerly winds are expected in the Valley Friday night through Saturday night, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Difficult driving conditions due to the winds and minor street flooding due to clogged drains may be seen this weekend. In the mountains, expect significant mountain travel impacts over the Sierra with several feet of snow possible at pass level. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue through Sunday morning, beginning to taper off in the afternoon. Dry weather returns early next week.

Source: The National Weather Service