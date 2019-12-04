Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 4, 2019
KEY POINTS
- Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating Sierra snow at pass levels through this evening
- Winter Storm Watch for high impact snow storm Friday through the weekend
Impacts
- Major mountain travel delays, chain controls and possible highway closures for mountain travel
- Low visibility due to a combination of wind and heavy snow
- Difficult driving conditions down to the Valley for high profile vehicles from gusty winds
- Slick roads and minor roadway flooding
Timing
- Wednesday
- Scattered light rain & snow showers through tonight
- 3-7” of snowfall above 6000 feet, with snow levels rising to 7000 feet during the day
- Thursday
- Light precipitation across the northern mountains and coastal range overnight
- Light snow possible overnight over 6000 feet
- Friday – Sunday
- Widespread Valley/foothill rain and heavy mountain snow
- Significant mountain travel impacts possible with 1-3 feet of snow possible, locally more at higher elevations
- Snow levels 6500 feet falling to 5500 by Saturday night
- Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills
- Gusty winds Friday night – Saturday night
- Gusts up to 40-50 mph in the northern Sacramento Valley
Summary: A weather system moving east across California today will bring light rain and snow through this evening. With accumulating snow at pass levels today, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through tonight in the Sierra. Only a brief period of dry weather is expected overnight before there is a chance for some light rain ahead of the next system moving in late Thursday night to early Friday. Expect significant mountain travel impacts over the Sierra with several feet of snow possible at pass level. In the Valley, moderate to heavy rain will be seen Friday afternoon through Saturday in combination with gusty south winds. Difficult driving conditions due to the winds and minor street flooding due to clogged drains may be seen this weekend. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue through Sunday morning, beginning to taper off in the afternoon. Dry weather returns early next week.
Source: National Weather Service
