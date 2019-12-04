Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 4, 2019

KEY POINTS

Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating Sierra snow at pass levels through this evening

Winter Storm Watch for high impact snow storm Friday through the weekend

Impacts

Major mountain travel delays, chain controls and possible highway closures for mountain travel

Low visibility due to a combination of wind and heavy snow

Difficult driving conditions down to the Valley for high profile vehicles from gusty winds

Slick roads and minor roadway flooding

Snow_Passes_Today

Timing

Wednesday Scattered light rain & snow showers through tonight 3-7” of snowfall above 6000 feet, with snow levels rising to 7000 feet during the day

Thursday Light precipitation across the northern mountains and coastal range overnight Light snow possible overnight over 6000 feet

Friday – Sunday Widespread Valley/foothill rain and heavy mountain snow Significant mountain travel impacts possible with 1-3 feet of snow possible, locally more at higher elevations Snow levels 6500 feet falling to 5500 by Saturday night Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills Gusty winds Friday night – Saturday night Gusts up to 40-50 mph in the northern Sacramento Valley



Summary: A weather system moving east across California today will bring light rain and snow through this evening. With accumulating snow at pass levels today, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through tonight in the Sierra. Only a brief period of dry weather is expected overnight before there is a chance for some light rain ahead of the next system moving in late Thursday night to early Friday. Expect significant mountain travel impacts over the Sierra with several feet of snow possible at pass level. In the Valley, moderate to heavy rain will be seen Friday afternoon through Saturday in combination with gusty south winds. Difficult driving conditions due to the winds and minor street flooding due to clogged drains may be seen this weekend. Lingering rain and snow showers will continue through Sunday morning, beginning to taper off in the afternoon. Dry weather returns early next week.

Source: National Weather Service