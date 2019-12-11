Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 11, 2019

From the National Weather Service

Timing

KEY POINTS

Light precipitation tonight into Thursday afternoon

More widespread precipitation returns Friday-Saturday

Precipitation_Forecast_WedThurs

TIMING

Tonight-Thursday Afternoon Precipitation moves into northern Sierra and in the Valley mainly north of I-80 tonight Mountain snow Rising snow levels 7000-8000 feet tonight Light accumulations; amounts generally around an inch Valley rain Amounts of less than a tenth of an inch most areas 0.25-0.50 inches Northern Sacramento Valley



Friday – Saturday Night Mountain snow Snow levels 6000-7000 feet Friday, dropping to 5000 feet Saturday Snow total accumulations 4 – 8 inches; locally up to a foot Very light accumulations possible down to around 4000 feet Saturday Light Valley showers Up to 0.25 inches in the Northern Sacramento Valley; lighter amounts elsewhere



SUMMARY: Light showers tonight into Thursday afternoon, mainly north of I-80 with high snow levels. More widespread precipitation arrives Friday into Saturday. Snow levels fall by late Friday to near pass level and continue to drop into Saturday morning, possibly with minor accumulations seen down to around 4000 feet. Snow amounts will be lighter than past storms with total amounts from a couple inches to up to a foot at the highest peaks. There may be some travel concerns Friday night into Saturday due to the snowfall. Dry weather returns Sunday into early next week.

Source: National Weather Service