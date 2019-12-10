Weather predictions for Nevada County: Dec. 10, 2019

KEY POINTS

Light mountain snow tonight

Precipitation returns late Thursday through mid-weekend

TIMING

Tonight Mountain snow Amounts generally around an inch Snow levels 5500 – 6000 feet Valley rain Amounts of less than a tenth of an inch



Thursday – Saturday Night Rain moves into northern Sierra and in the Valley mainly north of I-80 Thursday Snow levels 7500-8000 feet Rain and snow Friday – Saturday Snow levels around 5000 feet Very light accumulations possible down to around 4000 feet by early Saturday Snow total accumulations 4 – 8 inches; locally up to a foot Light Valley showers



SUMMARY: A weak weather system moves across the area tonight bringing chances for light Valley rain and mountain snow. Very light mountain snow may bring slick roads and possible chain controls to the mountains tonight. A second system arrives Thursday through Saturday evening bringing more widespread precipitation chances to northern California. Any rain or snow stays mainly north of I-80 Thursday with high snow levels mitigating travel impacts. Snow levels fall by late Friday to near pass level and continue to drop into Saturday morning, possibly with minor accumulations seen down to around 4000 feet. Snow amounts will be lighter than past storms with total amounts from a couple inches to up to a foot at the highest peaks. There may be some travel concerns Friday night into Saturday due to the snowfall. Dry weather returns Sunday into early next week.

Source: The National Weather Service