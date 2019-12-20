Weather predictions for Friday through Sunday, Dec. 20-22, 2019

PrecipTiming

Key Points

Moderate snow impacts mid morning Sunday – Evening

Minimal impacts valley from rain Sunday

Timing

Late Saturday – Sunday Mountain snow, heaviest early Sunday – Sunday evening Snow levels 4000 to 5500 feet 4-12 inches at pass level, locally up to 18 inches Light to moderate Valley rain



Weather Summary

A weather system is still on track to bring moderate travel impacts to the mountains Sunday. The period of highest impacts will be mid morning Sunday through the evening. Snow will be moderate to heavy for a few hours and chain controls and difficult travel is likely in this window of time. In the Valley, rain will start Sunday morning and will be moderate at times causing some travel delays; however, overall impacts are expected to be minimal.