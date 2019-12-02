Weather for Nevada County: December 2, 2019
Key Points
- Winter Storm Warning for significant travel impacts today
- Another strong Pacific storm to impact the region Friday & Saturday
Impacts
Major mountain travel delays
Low visibility due to a combination of wind & heavy snow
Chain controls for mountain travel, highway closures
Slick roads and minor roadway flooding
Timing
Today
- Widespread precipitation continues into the evening, scattered overnight
- Snow levels running slightly above pass levels (7,500 to 8,000 feet)
- Periods of moderate to locally heavy snow, likely to taper off by the evening
- 3-8” accumulations, locally up to 12”
Tuesday and Wednesday
- Scattered light rain and snow showers
- 6-12” of snowfall mainly over the Central Sierra, lighter accumulations up to Highway 50 & I-80
- Snow levels around 7,500 to 8,000 feet, lowering to 7,000 feet by Wednesday
Late Thursday through Saturday
- Another atmospheric river event becoming likely
- Significant mountain travel impacts possible with several feet of snow possible
- Snow levels expected between 5,500 to 6,500 feet
- Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills
Summary: A significant winter storm continues through this evening with snowfall amounts up to a foot possible in a few locations. Lingering snow showers will continue over the Sierra into the overnight hours. The wet pattern will continue into this week with a weaker system bringing periods of scattered light rain showers and high mountain snow for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another atmospheric river event is set to arrive by early Friday morning bringing additional moderate to heavy precipitation to the region. Expecting significant mountain travel impacts with several feet of snow possible near pass levels.
Source: The National Weather Service
