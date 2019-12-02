Weather for Nevada County: December 2, 2019

Key Points

Winter Storm Warning for significant travel impacts today

Another strong Pacific storm to impact the region Friday & Saturday

Impacts

Major mountain travel delays

Low visibility due to a combination of wind & heavy snow

Chain controls for mountain travel, highway closures

Slick roads and minor roadway flooding



Timing

Today

Widespread precipitation continues into the evening, scattered overnight

Snow levels running slightly above pass levels (7,500 to 8,000 feet)

Periods of moderate to locally heavy snow, likely to taper off by the evening

3-8” accumulations, locally up to 12”

SnowPassesThruWed

Tuesday and Wednesday

Scattered light rain and snow showers

6-12” of snowfall mainly over the Central Sierra, lighter accumulations up to Highway 50 & I-80

Snow levels around 7,500 to 8,000 feet, lowering to 7,000 feet by Wednesday

Timeline

Late Thursday through Saturday

Another atmospheric river event becoming likely

Significant mountain travel impacts possible with several feet of snow possible

Snow levels expected between 5,500 to 6,500 feet

Moderate to heavy rainfall in the Valley, Delta, and Foothills

Summary: A significant winter storm continues through this evening with snowfall amounts up to a foot possible in a few locations. Lingering snow showers will continue over the Sierra into the overnight hours. The wet pattern will continue into this week with a weaker system bringing periods of scattered light rain showers and high mountain snow for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another atmospheric river event is set to arrive by early Friday morning bringing additional moderate to heavy precipitation to the region. Expecting significant mountain travel impacts with several feet of snow possible near pass levels.

Source: The National Weather Service