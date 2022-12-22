Weather: ‘Dense fog’ advisory issued for Grass Valley
The National Weather Service issued a “dense fog advisory” for Grass Valley and surrounding communities Thursday and is warning of “hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.” The advisory lasts until 11 a.m.
Areas impacted include the Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Motherlode Counties mainly below 1500 feet.
“If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather service wrote in the advisory.
Otherwise, today should be cloudy with a 10% chance of showers between 4 and 5 p.m., the weather service said. The high should be near 51.
There is a 70% chance of showers tonight, according to the weather service, between 10 p.m and 4 a.m. Amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, there will be areas of fog tonight and a low around 42.
Friday sees a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will begin cloudy before gradually becoming sunny. The high should be near 54 and the low around 37.
Patchy fog can be expected Saturday before 7 a.m. Then, the day will be mostly sunny, with light and variable wind. The night should be partly cloudy. The high should be near 58 and the low around 41.
Sunday will be mostly sunny then mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 and low around 43.
