Weather causing power outages in Nevada County

A smattering of power outages is impacting Nevada County Monday morning.

An outage impacting the Highway 174 corridor caused approximately 1,075 homes to lose power, according to PG&E’s website. Homes near Dog Bar Road, extending east past Rollins Reservoir were impacted.

Down in Colfax, another outage impacted approximately 952 PG&E customers.





Both outages were reportedly caused by the weather, PG&E’s website stated. No time of restoration was given for either outage.