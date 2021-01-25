Weather causing power outages in Nevada County
A smattering of power outages is impacting Nevada County Monday morning.
An outage impacting the Highway 174 corridor caused approximately 1,075 homes to lose power, according to PG&E’s website. Homes near Dog Bar Road, extending east past Rollins Reservoir were impacted.
Down in Colfax, another outage impacted approximately 952 PG&E customers.
Both outages were reportedly caused by the weather, PG&E’s website stated. No time of restoration was given for either outage.
Take a look at this morning’s weather conditions on Highway 174, toward Colfax. It’s finally snowing in Placer County! ❄️❄️— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 25, 2021
Note: This video was recorded on a phone with a ram mount that has been affixed to the inside of the patrol unit. The sergeant was driving hands free pic.twitter.com/kD2rRWcrNV
