Weather causes power outages, school closures in Nevada County Wednesday

Large snowflakes could be seen falling in Grass Valley in between rain showers Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations caused power outages and road hazards Wednesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Weather-caused power outages impacted Nevada County residents and caused school closures Wednesday.

More than 3,500 people were without power Wednesday morning in the Nevada City area, the town of Washington, along Highway 20, in the Scotts Flat and Deer Creek reservoir areas and along Red Dog, Banner Lava Cap, Buckeye and Pasquale roads.

The outages were caused by weather, except for the outage impacting 204 residences near Scotts Flat Reservoir, which was caused by an “equipment issue,” according to PG&E’s website.

“CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters have responded to a tree into powerlines causing a road closure on Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 with extensive power outages in the area,” the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Power was restored to 2,259 residences in the Nevada City area around 9 a.m., but many were still without as of press time.

Nevada City School District announced a school closure for Deer Creek and Seven Hills campuses Wednesday due to the outage.

“Out of the concern for the safety of students and staff, school will be canceled today,” John Baggett, a Nevada City School District Superintendent, wrote in an email. “All school and school related activities are canceled for Nevada City School District schools at Deer Creek and Seven Hills campuses.”

Baggett wrote in the email that a make-up day will be announced “at a later date.”