‘We wish the books were selling’: Grass Valley’s The Open Book is up for sale

Founded in Nevada City in 1994, relocating to Grass Valley in 1997, The Open Book – originally known as Tomes Bookstore – is up for sale.

Co-owners Angela Sells and Will Dane decided to sell the store six months ago as they moved to Seattle, seeking its improved job market and more affordable health care.

Due to the increasing cost of rent, the co-owners said the business is no longer financially viable.

“It’s a sad decision, of course,” said Sells. “We wish the books were selling.”

Dane said he has owned the book store for three years, and Sells began co-owning the business with him two years ago.

Together, they created The Open Book Press, publishing the work of local authors.

Dane and Sells are currently discussing the future of the press, and want to continue supporting emerging authors, but they don’t know if Nevada County writers will remain a target for their publishing.

The co-owners have been advertising the store’s sale in the Bay Area, Sacramento and the county, as they hope to find someone willing to invest in a bookstore, but Dane said in the past decade local bookstores are more difficult to own and operate as they have become more financially burdensome.

“The numbers have already been going down,” he said.

In Seattle, Dane and Sells said they don’t have plans to establish a new bookstore, as the city already has so many – Amazon hosts a brick-and-mortar bookstore down the street from their home.

The two have been traveling back and forth between Seattle and Grass Valley, and said they are very grateful for the interns and manager currently overseeing their store.

“It is a community space run by the community,” said Sells.

