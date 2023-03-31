Nevada County’s Economic Resource Council has been busy — planning for upcoming events as well as responding to businesses and individuals in need following a season of heavy storms.
Gil Mathew, Executive Director of the council, is excited for all the organization has planned in coming months.
“We’re getting ready to do the big Tour of Nevada County,” Mathew said. “We will stop and start and have lunch at Twin Cities Church. They were gracious enough to let us go there. I have worked for several months with InConcert Sierra hoping that their building would close escrow and we were going to use that, and they were very willing. Then their roof collapsed.”
As Mathew mentioned, The Tour of Nevada County, an annual event presented by the council, will take place April 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Three luxury buses will be employed to transport 100 attendees to five individual companies that provide stable economic value to the county. Those businesses include Emerald Bay Extracts, Fat and the Moon, Geo-logic Associates, Nevada County Media, and PresenterTek, Inc.
“We have a board meeting next week and we’ve changed the way we do things at the board meetings,” explained Mathew. “We used to have a presentation each month — people from the city, the county, NID, Senior Services, those kinds of things. We have changed that because our board said ‘we don’t feel like we get to talk to one another enough,’ So we have now a topic and we open it to the board.”
Since adapting the new meeting format the council has hosted topics like fire insurance, housing, and the local workforce. Their next meeting on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 a.m. will focus on the topic “Banking Is An Essential Business.”
“We’ve all heard about the Silicon Valley Bank but what does that mean here on the local front?” Mathew said. “How do we know what’s a good banker and not a good banker?”
The meeting’s agenda begins with the business meeting and then opens up to discussion from the board members, who can discuss what they’ve been doing and their solution sets. The public is encouraged to attend meetings, with Mathew saying, “everything the ERC does is open to the world.”
In the fall, the council will host its annual Economic Summit at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The event will take place October 26, with more details to be announced in coming months.
“The big thing we are kind of looking at is CERF – Community Economic Resilience Fund,” Mathew said. “The state government took $600 million and set it aside for economic development. They divided the state into 13 regions, and we are in the region that includes Sacramento County, Yuba County, Sutter, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado.”
Nevada County is one of eight counties which the state told needed to select a convenor — an affiliate that could call together people for meetings of a committee. The counties in our region selected an economic development operation called Valley Vision, based in Sacramento.
“We all cooperated with them to put in a proposal and (Valley Vision) were selected as the convenor for the eight counties. Each one of the counties was then promised that if they were successful with a proposal they would receive $5 million to plan what to do with the $600 million, taking up about $70 million worth out of the $600 million. So they’re spending $70 million for the plan and then those plans will use that remaining portion of the $600 million to do something. The planning process is what we’re involved with right now.”
Mathew added the ERC is well positioned to be a significant part of the CERF, in terms of the planning, and that the efforts are a major step for the government.
However, “40% of my time is still spent working with entrepreneurs and businesses who may be struggling,” he said. “So we continually do that.”
Recent inclement weather has forced many business owners to seek help from the Economic Resource Council, and they are there to help as much as they can.
“We’ve gotten a lot of requests and the request is: where can I get money?” said Mathew. “The request is simple; the answer is complex. Fortunately, the feds came out with some lending programs, very favorable with some fairly decent interest rates but some criteria for loan approval that is modifying, recognizing the problem they’re having.
“So there is some help out there in that regard but certainly not the kind of help that everybody wants. They just want to know where can I get $150,000 to rebuild my building?”
Mathew said that since heavy snow hit the area, 30 roofs in western Nevada County alone have collapsed, leaving many scrambling to come up with funds needed for repairs.
“We want people to know there’s a resource; we’re the Economic Resource Council, heavy on the word ‘resource.’ We may not have the answer but we know where the answer exists. We can direct and we can guide and we can nurture people in discovering those solutions. So ‘resource’ is the thing I want people to know. They don’t have to wander the wilderness alone.”
For more information on the Nevada County Economic Resource Council please visit ncerc.org. Public board meetings are held at 336 Crown Point Cir. in Grass Valley.