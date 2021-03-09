‘We want a voice’: Supervisors vote to table resolution calling for more local control

A line of people formed in front of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City on Tuesday for an opportunity to provide public comments to the Board of Supervisors.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to table a resolution calling for more clarity, resources, and local control from the state in implementing COVID-19 measures.

Chair Dan Miller and Supervisor Sue Hoek, who brought forward the resolution, voted against tabling it. Supervisors Hardy Bullock, Heidi Hall and Ed Scofield voted in favor.

There’s no date for when the resolution will return to the board.

While the resolution would not have the authority to allow businesses to reopen, many of those opposed to it felt it would send the opposite message to the public, just as the county is seeing declining metrics.

“As it stands, (the resolution) simply states what we are already doing, takes a few jabs at the state of California and its governor specifically, and does nothing new for our county,” Hall said. “Moreover, people writing in to support it believe it will require us to reopen our businesses, which it decidedly does not.”

The resolution would call on the state to provide clear guidance and sufficient resources to reopen schools, a predictable and transparent allocation of vaccines, and to ensure future federal relief goes straight to the county rather than through the state.

If passed, the resolution would have had no power over the state.

Hoek and Miller said the resolution was not meant as a political statement, but rather was aimed at allowing a conversation with the community and state.

“We don’t want to open everything unless it’s safe, but we want a voice,” Miller said.

“This resolution is simply a request to the governor to be involved in the decision making process in coordination with public health. This is not a declaration to just roll open Nevada County.”

Hall called the resolution “meaningless in substance and yet divisive,” citing its origin as part of the Healthy Communities Resolution advocated by Republican lawmakers like state Sen. Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, and state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

The county’s COVID-19 metrics improved this week, though the county remained in the purple tier. Case rates fell from 11.3 new cases per day to 10.1 and positivity rates improved 5.5% to 3.9%.

Robin Buckman, owner of Old Town Cafe, said noncompliant business owners should not be blamed for the county’s cases.

“You shouldn’t be blamed for wearing a mask or not wearing a mask. You shouldn’t be blamed for complying or not complying,” Buckman said. “To blame noncompliant businesses is wrong.”

Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann weighed in describing the resolution as “more of a wedge than stitching us together.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.

Many maskless people gave their public comments to the Board of Supervisors outside of the government building Tuesday and were not allowed in the building without face coverings.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers sits mostly empty during Tuesday’s board meeting conducted entirely by video conferencing.

Many maskless people waited in line to voice their opinions regarding the reopening of Nevada County Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Rough and Ready’s Chip Mattoon speaks to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors electronically from outside of the building Tuesday. Mattoon and many others were in favor of reopening Nevada County.

People wait in line to speak during the public comment period in favor of reopening Nevada County Tuesday at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting.

A person reads a prepared statement during Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting in favor of reopening the county. Many of those who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the county retaining local control and reopening.

Nevada County organizer Eric Christen waits his turn to speak during the public comment period at Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

