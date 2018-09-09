We the People; 52nd annual Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY)

Nevada City is one of a few communities in the United States to honor the signing of the Constitution with a day full of festivities and parade, featuring character actors of every United States President and First Lady.

Joining the Famous Marching Presidents for the second time, and a popular crowd pleaser, was Donald Trump, played by Rick Ewald.

The Parade winners of the 52nd annual Constitution Day Parade were:

Best In Parade: 1. Nevada County Alliance; 2. PFLAG

Best Historical Unit: 1. California Consolidated Drum Band & Delaware Reg.; 2. Marching Masons of Nevada Lodge #13

Best Float: 1. Nevada County Tea Party Patriots; 2. Merry Widows Society

Best Marching Unit: 1. The Marching Presidents; 2. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2655