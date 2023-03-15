Managing Editor
Nevada County supervisors approved $750,000 to pay local contractors for emergency snow, tree and debris removal services during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
C&D Constructors, Hansen Bros Enterprises, Robinson Enterprises, as well as JW Bamford, Ridge Logging, and Freschi Construction have been providing county and private roadway support since Feb. 24.
Prior to approval of the funds by the board, supervisors used the opportunity to thank the contractors and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services members for their round-the-clock hard work.
Supervisors also asked for updates on the storm response as well as offered some tips and suggestions on how to better improve response during times of emergencies.
The resiliency of the community and the ability for neighbors to reach out and help one another was brought up by supervisors.
“When we talk about communications and power, whether its from a fire or extreme heat or snow storms, should we be thinking about creating small neighborhood resource centers?” District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock said, mentioning the North Bloomfield area of Nevada County and the possibility of utilizing a church camp in the area as an emergency shelter.
“If they’re out of power maybe we preposition generators to power those neighborhood centers during times of need,” Bullock said.
Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach mentioned that they have partnerships with the North San Juan Community Center and support them with resiliency kits. Griesbach also mentioned assisting the town of Washington with setting up a Starlink satellite connection there.
District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek echoed the appreciation of the contractors and county OES workers as well as the overall tenacity of Nevada County residents and their ability to weather the storm.
“You guys keep doing an incredible job. Do we want to keep doing better? Yeah, you guys keep talking about it. We as a community need to take some responsibility as well. We choose to live in a rural area, so we need to be prepared. We keep putting that messaging out, so we need to work on that as well,” Hoek said before explaining an interaction she had with a woman.
“I had my ten days of food and water, but I’m out. I’m passed this,” Hoek said the woman told her.
District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout was appreciative of neighbors helping neighbors during the storm and also thanked her colleagues for having a surplus reserve in the budget to help pay for emergencies such as these.
“Perhaps in the summer and the fall we can start planning better for these things, we really need to work better with PG&E,” Swarthout said.
Swarthout mentioned the fact that Truckee recently received 30 feet of snow and the community there experienced very few power outages.
“How do we get that kind of resiliency on the western side too so that we’re not dealing with these extreme outages moving forward,” Swarthout said.
“Thank you to the contractors that we brought on. I think we got them on board faster than last year as well. We learned from last year what we need to do to be faster and better,” District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall said during the meeting.
“We’ve been preparing for this, we just have this proactive approach that is so key,” Hall said before mentioning those that have died in San Bernardino County due to the snow storm impacts.
“They quoted the CEO saying, ‘hindsight is 20/20’, and ‘if they knew more they would have done better’. You will not catch that happening in this county,” Hall said. “We have taken these storms seriously from the beginning. It’s awful what is happening in some of the other counties that are digging out.”
Hall also mentioned the need for more public information officers to be put in place during emergencies to better help distribute information.
“I’m really proud of this county, we set a model of how counties can make this happen,” Hall said.