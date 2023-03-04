Managing Editor
“Unfortunately Mother Nature has brought for us another challenging situation,” Pacific Gas & Electric Government Affairs Representative Brandon Sanders said.
Sanders and an AT&T representative offered their explanations for service interruptions Friday afternoon at the Eric Rood Government Center in Nevada City.
“A forested landscape recovering from a prolonged drought coupled with heavy low elevation snow has resulted in tree failure on a very substantial scale impacting our overhead equipment throughout the county, resulting in substantial outages where customers have been without power for the last few days.”
At times during the recent storms, close to 20,000 customers were without electricity. That number has since been cut in half according to officials.
“Currently just about 10,000 customers out of power. That represents a good improvement,” Sanders said.
While many without power are just beginning to receive their estimated times of restoration, PG&E officials are saying that those times of restoration may get pushed back given the next winter storm and round of low snow expected to begin falling today.
“So at this time we are committed to meeting those time frames but depending on this incoming weather and the impact it has it could potentially affect those times,” Sanders said.
According to Sanders, there are currently 27 line crews working to restore power.
“Given the number of tree failures, 27 management crews and 27 management inspectors to make sure that it is safe to do the work overhead,” Sanders said.
Emergency power generators provided by PG&E have been set up in the communities of Washington, Downieville and Sierra City to help offset the lack of electricity.
“As of this afternoon we haver 479 damage locations in Nevada County to include downed conductors, broken cross arms, poles, transformers and the like almost entirely driven by tree failure and often times outside of PG&E’s right of way and/or authorized vegetation management description,” Sanders said.
Sanders wanted to remind folks of the need to be safe around downed power lines as well as the proper use of portable generators.
“For those of you who operate portable generators: Improper use of portable generators are a risk to our personnel in the field and is not acceptable so please be mindful of that,”
For information on how to properly use a portable generator, visit PGE.com/backuppower.
At&T representative Alice Perez said that there are currently 20 crews working in lock-step with PG&E.
“We can’t go into those areas until PG&E tells us that it’s safe,” Perez said.
“Please be patient, don’t cut our lines.”
“For all of you out there we understand this is a frustrating situation but we’re working hard to safely and quickly bring service back to you,” Sanders said.