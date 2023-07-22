Woniya Thibeault didn’t go after the “Alone” life; rather, it went after her.
The Grass Valley native has now run two successful turns on the History Channel’s reality show “Alone” and its follow-up “Alone: Frozen” which for all intents and purposes drops a person in the middle of brut wilderness to fend for themselves, with only the clothes on their backs and 10 carefully selected items.
Thibeault was a runner up on her first “Alone” appearance, then went on to win the ultimate prize on “Alone: Frozen” where she survived in extreme conditions to grab the ultimate $500,000 prize.
“I was born in Oakland and then my folks moved to Lake of the Pines when I was nine months old,” Thibeault said. “ So essentially all of my living memory I was in Nevada County, south county. I went to Bear River High School and actually, ironically, my 30th high school reunion is tomorrow. I’m going!”
Thiebeault now spends her time between Reno and Nevada City and has been teaching wilderness and ancestral skills classes for over 20 years.
“The ‘Alone’ show actually recruited me,” she said. “I was not looking to be on ‘Alone’; it was not on my horizon in any way. They actually had to work to convince me. The adventure was appealing from the beginning but I didn’t like that it was a competition; I didn’t like that it was about money and I didn’t like the idea of television, frankly.
“I have never considered myself a survivalist. I am kind of anti the idea because to me it implies the natural world is out there to get you, and that it’s all you can do to survive it. It happens all the time that I get described as a survivalist, of course, because I won this well-known survival show. A lot of my work is trying to refute the basic tenets of survivalism, which is that we are not equipped to live in the wild. And we absolutely are, and it’s what we evolved for. And the way we live right now is the anomaly if you look at human history.”
Instead of approaching the challenge of living in extreme wilderness—her only companion a camera to document her adventures—Thibeault saw her experience as tapping into humanism and the basic innate skills people are born with. To her, being on “Alone” was never about pushing her boundaries.
“The ancestral skills, recognizing the ways that our ancestors lived in wild places—lived and thrived, they didn’t just barely make it—so the idea is that all we need to do is remember that we are part of nature too,” she said. “We’re perfectly equipped to survive long term in wild places. That said, the ‘Alone’ show puts us in places where survival is extremely difficult. In general, I work in showing people how to live sustainably, not how to barely make it out of there alive.”
Despite what most people would see as an intimidating situation, being randomly placed alone in an area one has never visited, Thibeault said fear was never really a factor.
“I was incredibly relieved. I was so excited to get out there,” she said. “The summer leading up to my time on ‘Alone’, the first (time), season six, was incredibly stressful. My mom had an accident and I had to move back to Nevada City and care for her. I got a terrible health diagnosis, and I was very ambitious as far as wanting to hand make as much of my clothing as possible. So all of the months leading up to the drop were the most stressful thing I had ever been through in my entire life so when they dropped me off in the middle of the wilderness by myself it was like my reprieve, my reward. It was the dropping of all the incredible stress I had been under.”
It’s not a big deal to Thibeault that she was the first woman to win “Alone,” though she was honored.
“In one way I didn’t like that I was the first woman to win,” she said. “There’s an implication that it’s a big deal for a woman to win and that we’re capable of doing that. At the time, a woman hadn’t won and it was a big deal and it was very important to be the first one and to show by example that we are perfectly capable. What I like is the fact that in winning ‘Frozen’ I wasn’t only the first woman to win but I also set a record for the longest day on ‘Alone’ cumulatively between the two seasons, for anyone male or female. So there is part of the achievement that had to do with my gender, and then nothing that had to do with my gender. That helped me feel better that it wasn’t just ‘oh my god a woman did this thing. Can you believe it?’”
Thibeault has written a book about her journey on her first “Alone” sojourn titled “Never Alone” which chronicles her time navigating not only the land around her in the Arctic but the physical and mental components that helped her on her solo journey.
Thibeault will be present at the Book Seller on Sunday afternoon, July 23, at 1:00 p.m. to sign copies of her book and meet with fans and readers.
The second time she was on the show she was dropped in an area near Labrador in Newfoundland Canada.
“I have been on the show twice and my book is about my first time on the show when I was the runner up and then I returned and I won the second time. They get mixed up. The Arctic season is the one I was runner up and the Labrador season is the one I won.
“I would definitely say my intuition was huge, especially the longer I was out there, the more I had this deep sense of knowing. I really approached ‘Alone’ from a really different perspective I would say than most people and one of the things that was really important to me was to be there in a way that really gave back, that was from a place of respect and connection that was not really wanting to just take, take, take, from a wild place. And because I feel like I did that with integrity and demonstrated my love to the land…I feel like the land really showed up for me and worked with me and taught me how to live there. It was very much an experience in listening, and not imposing my will upon it, that made the difference in my success. There was more that sense of listening and surrendering and humility and being willing to be taught. I think that’s kind of the polar opposite of the wilderness survival recipe we normally see which is like Rambo going out there to conquer the wild.”
Thibeault explained that the standard “Alone” season involves 10 people being dropped into the wilderness and whoever lasts the longest wins.
“I never wanted to leave. I was in danger on day 40 and I stayed another 33 days. The day I left was the day I had another medical check coming and I felt very certain they were going to pull me so I chose to leave rather than letting them pull me and that was on day 73. So at that point the other person out there was declared the winner.”
The second time it was a different premise with a 50 day time limit, and every person who made it to the 50 days won.
“It turned out that it was the hardest alum challenge ever; people were dropping like flies so I was out there almost two weeks longer than anyone else.” The $500,000 became hers.
Thibeault said that it didn’t hurt that she came from a somewhat rural area, further honing her survival skills.
“Both of my parents were super outdoorsy so I was hiking every weekend. I was getting dragged out to the Pacific Crest Trail and working at aid stations. I was definitely not just exposed to a rural area but to the Sierra Nevadas and to people kind of doing extraordinary feats.”
With all of her accolades and acknowledgements, Thibeault said her intentions are true and her connection to the Earth deep.
“I think the power of disconnection from nature in our lives is just really damaging to people—physically, psychologically, emotionally. My work is meeting people where they’re at and helping people feel like they don’t have to be dropped in the wilderness to survive in order to find a connection to nature. There are ways you can find that connection and feel grounded wherever you live. We’re all a part of nature.”
Woniya Thibeault will be signing books at the Book Seller on Sunday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. at 107 Mill Street in Grass Valley.
For more information please visit www.buckskinrevolution.com.