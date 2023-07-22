“Alone Frozen” photography used is - Brendan George Ko - The HISTORY Channel.jpg

Grass Valley native Woniya Thibeault has not only won the grand prize on History Channel’s “Alone: Frozen” but was runner-up on her first season of “Alone” which placed her near the Arctic circle on her own.

 Brendan George Ko

Woniya Thibeault didn’t go after the “Alone” life; rather, it went after her.

The Grass Valley native has now run two successful turns on the History Channel’s reality show “Alone” and its follow-up “Alone: Frozen” which for all intents and purposes drops a person in the middle of brut wilderness to fend for themselves, with only the clothes on their backs and 10 carefully selected items.

