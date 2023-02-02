Staff Writer
Grass Valley’s Cancer Aid Thrift Shop has been serving the community for over 51 years helping cancer patients pay their bills. Now, the store needs help paying its bills.
“We’ve always done the same thing,” store manager Jeanne Lathrop said. “Now, we are asking the community for help.”
The shop, which resides in a building constructed in 1895, needs a $30,000 roof.
“We just haven’t made as much money as before. Our income has probably dropped in half since COVID,” Lathrop said.
Cancer Aid Thrift Shop had to close for three and a half months and now it is having difficulty finding volunteers who will commit to working on Saturdays, or working past 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
“Our accountant said you can’t continue on that path, and now $30,000 for the roof. I said we need to do something,” Lathrop said.
Cancer patients who live in Nevada County and register with the shop may receive up to $8,000 per person made through the sales of mostly household items and clothes. Lathrop and her team of volunteers talked about cutting back the $8,000 of support for each cancer patient to $5,000, but they all passed on the idea.
“We all said no. It takes a lot of stress off of fighting cancer, for some people, even though they have insurance, the out-of-pocket costs require a lot of money. It takes a little bit of stress off them to know that there is some help from the community,” Lathrop said.
The thrift store currently supports 225 patients and will pay for cancer-related medications, scans, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments that are not covered by insurance. Travel expenses, parking and tolls are paid for if needed.
“If this place closes, what are all of the 225 cancer patients that we are supporting today, what are they going to do?” Lathrop asked. “We pay for travel back and forth for cancer-related appointments – they keep track of miles. When they go to check in for their appointment, they get the slip signed off and then we pay them. … If they have to go to San Francisco, and some of them do, we pay for parking, tolls and they just hand in the slips. We pay for a lot of other things as well, but mainly the biggest charges are the chemo and radiation and scans.”
One of the volunteers came up with the idea of starting a GoFundMe page and Lathrop also put an ad in The Union newspaper.
“People are noticing it. Since running the ad in the paper, we’ve had three different people come in with $325 of donation, and right after the ad came out $300 added to that. The Union ad really paid off,” Lathrop said.
Lathrop said that the shop’s loss for this year is $73,000 and that the team has had to resort to pulling money out of CD’s that the shop had acquired.
“I want to get the point across about what we do for the community,” Lathrop said.
Cancer Aid Thrift Shop is not associated with the American Cancer Society, and it doesn’t get any money from government agencies.
“It’s part of our bylaws that we are a stand alone,” Lathrop said.
Lately, the shop has had a record amount of patients signing up requesting help. Usually, Lathrop said it has about three people signing up a month, but the month before last it had a record number of 14. In January, it had 10 people sign up.
Lathrop and her small team of part-time coworkers and volunteers are asking for help by coming into the shop and making a donation, or mailing a check to Cancer Aid Thrift Shop, 317 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley, CA 95945, Attention: Jeanne. For more information, call 530-273-2365.