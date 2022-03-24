‘We love her’: Local theater community mourns loss of Diane Fetterly

Diane Fetterly, a dynamic presence in the Nevada County arts scene for over 40 years, has left the stage.

Fetterly was the spirit and inspiration of The Foothill Theatre Company she co-founded with her husband Ralph, a professor at UC Davis theater department, as well as partners Bruce and Leslie West. At the helm of FTC from 1977 to 1990, she was the one who spurred the theatrical and artistic life of Sandra Rockman, actress and director, who succeeded Fetterly as artistic director of the Foothill Theatre Company when Fetterly resigned to care for her husband Ralph, who had fallen ill.

“And I’m only one of many who’ll say say the same thing … she put us on the map and we were a little theater company in a little town and we exceeded expectations, for the quality acting, sets, costumes and the scope of the plays that we presented at the FTC,” said Rockman.

Fetterly died Tuesday at Eskaton Village in Grass Valley. She was 83.

A celebration of her life is set for April 23.

The company she helped found became nationally reputed under Fetterly’s vision and leadership.

“She was warm and welcoming to new people, had a wry sense of humor, a wonderful gardener and we had wonderful celebrations — there was a cast party after a production closed,” Rockman said. “She was a magnificent force who blessed and inspired us all with her grace and she improved the world she occupied.”

Tom Taylor, another collaborator with Fetterly, was cast in several of her plays. Their productions drew talented artists with a broad palette of skills.

“They beguiled many pilgrims with scarce experience to join their circus, including me,” said Taylor. “Diane’s passion and charisma sustained collective interest and inspired all of us to reach beyond our grasp.”

Taylor was introduced to Fetterly by a friend who played one of the leads in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 1978 at the American Victorian Museum, which became the Miners Foundry.

“I was then enlisted to play a rude mechanical, aka fool,” Taylor said. “The show was a hoot. I made new friends, some became quite close, including Diane and Ralph, and I was hooked.”

Taylor was cast in a few more shows following and then he transitioned into lighting design, serving on occasion as technical director and production manager, and later as manager of the Nevada Theatre from 2014 to 2020.

“Diane created new worlds for many of us and blessed all she engaged with her vision, grace and wit,” he added. “She was an extraordinary angel.”

‘PHENOMENAL’

Other devoted fans of Fetterly’s work were her brother, Gene Hunt, his wife, Jeanne, and their sons, Brad and Bill, who liked to sit in the mezzanine of the Nevada Theatre to catch a bird’s eye view.

“It was just phenomenal, the passion Diane had to put a play on,” said Hunt. “She did enjoy the work she did for the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra,” he said. “’The Joy Luck Club,’ she liked that one a lot. Most inspiring to me was how she could read a book and be able to write a screenplay that included all the actors, the music, the lighting, the costumes, the scenery and produce a wonderful play. And I always thought that was incredible. It was a real contribution to Nevada County.

“What I remember most, was how happy Diane was to see us. When we dropped by after, she offered to cook a good meal for us,” he added. “She would tell us about her travels all over the world. And she had the most beautiful yard, she designed herself and planted everyday of her life.”

Sands Hall, another theater artist wearing many hats, did not arrive in Nevada County until 1994. She met with Fetterly after she had stepped away from the FTC. Still, Hall was instantly caught up in the incredible network of the local theater community that Fetterly was instrumental in creating.

“Between acting with her in ‘Hamlet,’ working with her on the stage adaptation of ‘Little Women’ and asking me to be musical director for the terrific production of ‘Grapes of Wrath,’ I found not only a hugely devoted and immensely visionary fellow artist, but a beloved friend,” Hall said.

“I was lucky enough to land in a circle of her friends who performed Robert Burns for each other every year, but those evenings of shared song and poetry, often in her gracious living room, will be with me always,” she added.

Jeannie Wood, executive director of CATS, said CATS lost a true friend in Fetterly.

“She was our dear director of five shows in our 28 years of producing live theater,” she said “She was our inspiration, friend, our teacher.”

Fetterly directed CATS’ first production, “The Joy Luck Club,” in 2001. She also directed “Teahouse of the August Moon” in 2012. Her final stint as director was “Snow Falling on Cedars” in 2013.

Prior to founding FTC, Fetterly performed as Mama Rose for Community Players’ 1973 production of “Gypsy.” Fetterly also directed for The Center for the Arts and for Sierra Stages.

Wood thanked Fetterly for her gift, guidance, innovation and for being one of the most influential people responsible for CATS’ produced plays, and of nearly 30 years of world theater in the community.

“We love her,” said Wood. “She was instrumental in shaping us and the organization we’ve become. She was a very powerful lady and we will miss her immensely. She definitely left her mark on us.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com