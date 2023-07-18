Staff Writer
Dr. George Rebane and his wife Jo Ann Rebane were honored last week with a philanthropy award as supporters for Nevada County’s Project H.E.A.R T. Inc. which stands for ‘Holding Excellence Above Relapse Team.’
Mentorship is the key to success for Project H.E.A.R.T., a non-profit organization for men and women.
For those caught in the cycle of life damaging issues such as family and relational discord, substance abuse and criminal activity, the lack of true friends can interfere with change in behavior.
Project H.E.A.R T. provides adult peer mentorship to help reteach the skills needed to improve social stability and prevent relapse.
“What is excellence? We know how to step into a stinky spot in someone’s life and say, ‘Look, I’m here to support you. I’m here to help you,’” Co-founder of Project H.E.A.R.T. Fred Viola said.
The rate of recidivism for participants in Project H.E.A.R.T is low meaning few participants are rearrested, or return to prison following their release, according to Robyn Jones, deputy probation officer for Nevada County.
“I see firsthand the impact of Project H.E.A.R.T. has on the most vulnerable in our community,” Jones said. “The mentorship program has proven to be a beacon of hope for those who found themselves tangled in the complexities of the criminal justice system.”
Individuals who have been in and out of jail often fall back into the same situations that landed them in jail, according to Jones.
“They have been given a lifeline maybe for the first time ever in their life,” Jones said. “A true chance to rebuild who they are. To get to know who they are. To get to know what true friendship and love feels like.”
Skills to handle life outside of prison are needed, but often the path to functionality comes from looking inward, according to Dave Estey, mentor/mentee/ board member of Project H.E.A.R.T.
“It takes multiple tours for people before they get tired and want to do something different and make a change,” Estey said. “Once they decide to do that, who’s going to stand in the gap there…so they don’t end up in a situation where they offend again?”
The dedication of the team at Project H.E.A.R.T. is commendable.
“That’s what we do. We stand in the gap for offenders and people with destabilizing issues. They want to get their lives together but they don’t know how to do that,” Estey said.
Learning how to be vulnerable and become free from past mistakes is an objective of the group meetings, special events and community service opportunities that the team provides.
Sometimes that support can mean helping someone move, sitting next to someone and listening and even guiding the person through questions about what they want and the steps needed to achieve that goal, according to Amy Kohler who leads the women’s small groups.
The women’s group meets once a week with child care provided so that mentees can focus on building trusted friendships they need.
“It is a safe space, free of judgment, free of advice even,” Kohler said. “Just to create a place where she can verbally process something.”
True friendship and support is showing up consistently, according to Kohler.
“When you are with someone that you trust, your real self comes out,” Kohler said. “Mentorship is so important that way… it provides the opportunity for them to turn around and give the next woman a space like that.”
Many speakers at the award ceremony thanked Dr. and Mrs. Rebane and shared how their lives had changed because of the mentorship at Project H.E.A.R.T.
“Having these men around… every little step of the way,” Shawn Estey said. “I just want to say thank you, not just for the donation but the concern, the conversations, the effort, the genuine curiosity about what we are doing
Dr. and Mrs. Rebane were compassionate in response to the many speakers who spoke during the award ceremony.
“Modern society is more than rough to stay on the straight and narrow,” Dr. George Rebane said. “Project H.E.A.R.T. is there to do an enormous amount to correct that situation. Project H.E.A.R.T. is where the rubber meets the road to recovery.”
Speakers shared where they had been at their lowest and the joy they feel now that they have found acceptance and support. Laughter and tears intermingled each personal story.
“I forgot how to be a person. I didn’t know how to do relationships,” Steve Kozel mentee/mentor said. “I have a job. I have my family back. I have friends, real friends. It’s amazing; these people love me.”
Now Kozel is a mentor and says he wants to help others escape the pain and take down the walls that have built up in their hearts all their lives.
“To everyone involved as a mentee or a mentor, stick with the program,” Jo Ann Rebane said. “Your family and your community are counting on you.”
About 70 — 80 adult men and women meet weekly in a safe, consistent environment, according to a former prosecutor for Nevada County and Project H.E.A.R.T. participant for 17 years — Jim Phillips said.
For more information go to https://projectheart.net/#contact or call the Project H.E.A.R.T. office at (530) 446-6025.
The men’s team meets every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Call David Mullan at (916) 838-3368 with questions of just show up.
The women’s team meets every Monday at the Calvary Bible Church located at 11481 Colfax Highway in Grass Valley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for child care and groups starts at 6 p.m.