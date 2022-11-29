‘We are your silvertip Christmas tree destination’
Family run tree lot in Glenbrook Basin offers naturally grown trees for the season
Savannah and Scott Kerksieck harvest tall, sturdy silvertip fir Christmas trees from their privately owned property in the Lassen National Forrest in Northern California, situated at around 6,000 feet elevation.
The Stomping Ground Tree Farm got its name from a story of one of the Kerksieck’s sons, Rudy, who would say, “Let’s go up and visit the family stomping ground,” and the name just stuck.
Also called red fir (Abies Magnifica), the silvertip fir has very strong branches that grow in symmetrical layers, with large spaces in between. It earned its name due to the silver color at the tips of the branches. It is a good choice for decorators that have large ornaments.
Savannah and Scott Kerksieck, both locals and Nevada Union graduates, are proud to say that they “hand select each tree which was grown naturally on the land. This helps the thinning of the forest to promote fire prevention.”
“None of the trees are planted, so they retain their natural beauty,” Kerksieck said. Savannah explained how if the tree is damaged while growing, it will split off into two trunks which is called a “tree Marm” by loggers from the past.
The lot includes a gift shop offering ornaments, pillows, charcuterie boards, mugs and candles for purchasing. The family friendly lot offers popcorn, a small fire pit, and music for customers to enjoy while shopping.
Located at 292 Olympia Park Circle off of Sutton Way in Grass Valley, The Stomping Ground Christmas Tree lot is doing well their first year at this location. The Kerksiecks supplied silvertip firs to the previous lot owners, but now the lot is exclusively silvertips.
“I just love my little town,” Savannah added. “We work so hard to bring these beautiful trees here.”
The Stomping Ground Tree lot will deliver trees for customers if needed, and they offer extra swags to decorate your front door. Find Stomping Ground Trees on Instagram@stompinggroundchristmas and on Facebook.com/Stompinggroundchristmas.
