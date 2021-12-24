‘We are truly all connected’: Two local women find kidney donors close to home

This is the story of four women: two needed kidneys, two donated theirs.

The women and their family members use words such as “Christmas miracle” and “destiny” when they reflect on the interconnections between Nicole Carranza, Dawn Brindley, Sylvia Gordon and Paige Foster that, in some cases, date back decades.

All four attended Twin Cities Church at one time or another, and three of the women were members of the same Bible study group. Brindley’s daughter attended high school with Carranza and Foster. Brindley’s son dated one of Gordon’s daughters in junior high school, and another of Gordon’s daughters worked with and snowboarded with Carranza. Over the years, husbands played softball and daughters played T-ball together.

Paige Foster, left, donated a kidney to Sylvia Gordon. The two have known each other for decades and consider each other family members.

Those bonds of friendship became everlasting when Carranza and Gordon needed life-saving kidney transplant surgery, and Brindley and Foster answered the call.

One-third of all kidney transplants performed in the U.S. are living-donor kidney transplants, in which one donated kidney replaces two failed kidneys during a three- to five-hour surgery. Recipients of living-donor kidney transplants have better short- and long-term survival rates than those undergoing deceased-donor kidney transplants. But finding a medical match between recipients and donors can be difficult.

Kidney recipient Nicole Carranza, left, and donor Dawn Brindley named Brindley’s kidney “Faith” because that’s what was required during the process of determining if they were a match, as well as scheduling the transplant surgery.

SYLVIA GORDON, RECIPIENT; AND PAIGE FOSTER, DONOR

When 25-year-old Paige Foster learned her best friend’s mother needed a kidney, she underwent testing to see if she was a match. She learned the answer was “yes.”

“It’s incredible for someone so young to donate a kidney,” said Gordon, a 58-year-old Penn Valley resident. “Paige is my hero angel and I feel blessed. We have a special bond that very few people will ever know.”

Kidney donors Dawn Brindley, left, and Paige Foster. Foster, who donated one of her kidneys in November, gave tips to Brindley about what to expect during her December transplant surgery. Foster also shared advice about the value of lip balm and non-skid socks while in the hospital.

Gordon spent 30 years struggling with kidney disease and its devastating effects. She was diagnosed in 1991 with Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome, an inherited disorder characterized by the formation of tumors and cysts in different parts of the body.

Gordon lost sight in her right eye, had a brain tumor removed, received a prosthetic eye, and underwent kidney ablation surgery. She had part of her right kidney removed in 2011. In May 2020, surgeons prepared to remove part of Gordon’s left kidney. After hidden tumors were discovered, the entire kidney had to be removed. Two weeks later, with only a portion of her right kidney remaining, Gordon went into renal failure.

Paige Foster, left, and Sylvia Gordon enjoyed a hearty breakfast the day before their Nov. 16 transplant surgery, during which Foster donated one of her kidneys to Gordon.

She survived with the help of daily dialysis until kidney transplant surgery Nov. 16 at UC Davis. The procedure was a success, but there were complications. Gordon required four blood transfusions after blood vessels of her pancreas started to bleed and burst. Vascular surgeons had to be called in to control the bleeding

“It’s been hard knowing that Sylvia’s surgery and recovery has been harder than we had hoped,” said Foster, whose post-surgery recovery was relatively easy. “The good news is Sylvia’s new kidney started working right away, and in that way, my intention was achieved. It was something I was called to do. My goal was to make Sylvia’s life easier. She needed a kidney and I had one to give her.”

Kidney donor Paige Foster, who is involved in the clothing industry, created these logos and sweatshirts for herself and kidney recipient Sylvia Gordon.

“There are not enough words to describe the love I have for Paige,” Gordon said. “I also want to thank Paige’s parents for raising a truly amazing daughter and being so caring and understanding of what their daughter wanted to do. I will be forever grateful.”

Gordon said she and her husband have always considered Foster their “fourth daughter.” In turn, Foster calls Gordon her “second mom.” In a light-hearted moment, they nicknamed the transplanted kidney “Urethra Franklin.”

NICOLE CARRANZA, RECIPIENT; AND DAWN BRINDLEY, DONOR

In May 2018, doctors told Nicole Carranza her kidneys had severe scarring from an unknown cause — perhaps a childhood virus. She started dialysis and the wait for a kidney donor.

The 29-year-old Grass Valley woman connected herself to a dialysis machine 10 hours each night. One room of her home is filled with ancillary equipment, tubes and bags, plus the large dialysis machine. Travel was nearly impossible.

Kidney donor Paige Foster created this drawing of transplant recipient Sylvia Gordon and herself during the testing process, when it is determined whether prospective donors and recipients are a compatible match.

An anonymous donor was found, but that match was later rescinded. Carranza was never told why.

Next, Carranza was matched with Brindley. The two knew of each other and had spoken many times because Carranza’s mother was friends with Brindley. Carranza and Brindley finally met face-to-face at the downtown Grass Valley July Fourth celebration. The two attended their July 14 pre-op appointment together in advance of the July 21 transplant surgery date. But then Brindley tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital protocol mandated a 90-day waiting period and two consecutive negative tests for Brindley.

Brindley is a fourth-generation Grass Valley resident who was born and raised here. But just weeks before the second transplant surgery date of Dec. 21 was scheduled, the 51-year-old Brindley and her husband moved to Texas to be near their four grandchildren.

“I sent Nicole a note telling her that we were selling our house, but my kidney was still hers,” said Brindley. “In fact, I kept instructions in my purse stating that if anything were to happen to me, this kidney needed to be immediately life-flighted to Nicole.”

Kidney donor Dawn Brindley, left, has been visiting kidney recipient Nicole Carranza while both recover from Tuesday’s transplant surgery at UC Davis.

Brindley and her husband flew here from Texas last week, and before surgery, both families agreed to name Brindley’s kidney “Faith.”

“The entire process of getting a kidney for Nicole has taken incredible faith by all,” Brindley explained.

Tuesday’s surgery at UC Davis was a success.

“I have been walking and visiting Nicole in her room,” said Brindley. “Recovery is going well. They say ‘Faith,’ the kidney, is working great for Nicole.”

“My donor Dawn is one of the most selfless and fearless people I have ever met,” said Carranza. “She is truly an angel sent from God and words will never be able to fully express my gratitude for this gift of life that she has given me.”

LIFELONG CONNECTIONS

“The highlight of this whole journey was seeing people from all walks of life come together and help someone in need,” continued Carranza. “I will forever be grateful for those who have kept me in prayer, donated to my cause, and checked in on me during times when my health was declining, including people that I’ve never met.”

Carranza’s mother, Denise Chan, says her friend Brindley is both courageous and loving.

“She never showed any sign of being afraid or doubtful about this,” Chan said. “Dawn just took our hands and hearts and said, ‘Let’s do this!’ She wasn’t going to let anything or anyone stop her. People need to know there are still good people out there and the need for organ donors needs to be shared.”

“I was able to give Nicole a better quality of life by donating an extra body part,” said Brindley. “What I did wasn’t special. I was called to do it.”

Both donors are as humble as the recipients are grateful.

“It’s amazing that two of us needed kidneys in this small town, and there were two local donors,” said Gordon, who is finally starting to “feel like myself” six weeks after the surgery.

Added Foster, “We are truly all connected.”

