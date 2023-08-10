Staff Writer
When Samuel Raynor was a kid, he showed a lot of interest in electrical matters, taking apart and putting back together electric items within his home, much to the chagrin of his mother. If the microwave wasn’t working, she learned to flip it around and confirm her young son had severed the cord and used it for another project.
Raynor’s interest and adeptness with all things electric has paid off—he is now the owner of Nevada City Electric, a newly-founded company Raynor began in June with help from his partner, Jacque Day, who takes care of the numbers and papers.
“We technically started the business on June 1,” said Raynor. “Before that, I had been doing electrical work around here for a few years and it just was going so well. I met so many cool people and kind of a network of people that we decided to get a little more serious about it and decided to make it official and start a whole company.
“You have to go through the state’s licensing process which takes a little bit of work, to get a contractor’s license. And then once you get that, which requires some business structure and then your license for a test, then you are issued a license as a business entity. So we are Nevada City Electric now. We also went through the process with the city and the county, licensing wise. Then (we) hired a couple of my good friends who are also builders. So we have a great, tight, strong team of people.”
The team includes Marc Souza and Sage Schroter, who in addition to their electrical skills possess carpentry and welding skills, offering an extra touch of service to Nevada City Electric’s clients.
With his background, Raynor saw a need for another electrical company in the area. Despite the name, Raynor said his business will gladly serve numerous areas including Grass Valley, south county, and—should the right opportunity make itself known— further outside the area.
“There was such a high demand where we are, considering the power outages, and the snow storms,” said Day. “And there is an industry here and all sorts of businesses have needed electrical work. A lot of things have evolved around here and electrical work didn’t really seem to be one of them, and so it’s been kind of a goal to stand out as a really quality electrical company, and one that people can rely on in those times. That’s our common goal.”
Raynor said his and his teammates’ backgrounds allow Nevada City Electric to take on any job with confidence.
“We are still kind of picking out some of those niche areas where we’re gonna be focusing more on,” he said. “As of now, we are really versatile and we do a lot of different specialties really well; some of those are electrical vehicle car charging stations, generators, a lot of panel changes, because we have so many of these panels called Zinsco panels around here that actually catch on fire if they’re old and haven’t been maintained.
“We’ve done numerous new construction all the way through, a lot of remodels. We do most electrical things, everything from residential, we do commercial, and it hasn’t come up too much but we will also do industrial.”
In fact, much of Raynor’s training is in the industrial realm, having worked a number of jobs in the Bay Area for refineries, food production plants, and other industrial complexes.
At the end of the day, Raynor said the most rewarding part of his job is simply lending help to people who can gain from his expertise.
“Solving people’s problems is such a satisfying thing for me personally and I know both of the guys (on the crew) too have had individual circumstances where they have managed to find a way to help somebody with a problem that’s really been bothering them and it can be really challenging. There are moments when you’re like, I don’t know if there’s a really great solution for this but you keep trying, you keep researching and you find something that will fix their problem in as good or even better condition than what they were expecting. That is such a rewarding feeling.”
Nevada City Electric may have hours posted on their web page, but Raynor said anyone in need or who has an emergency can call any time; they can help in an emergency.
“I think the thing about us that I think stands out is that we genuinely are really excited and happy to help people,” said Raynor. “So the experience of having us there and fixing your problems or installing stuff is a pleasurable, nice experience.
“We really like what we’re doing. We’re really excited about this company growing and being great. A lot of times when you call a contractor it’s not that way, so that’s something I do want people to know.”
Nevada City Electric can be reached at 530-557-9440 or at nevadacityelectric@gmail.com.