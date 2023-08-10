NCElectric.jpg

Samuel Raynor (left) and his Nevada City Electric teammates Marc Souza and Sage Schroter work a residential job in Nevada City. “The quality of work is good; you don’t mind showing up,” said Raynor. “You’re happy to show up and help people. It’s such a good way to do it.”

 Photo by Jacque Day

When Samuel Raynor was a kid, he showed a lot of interest in electrical matters, taking apart and putting back together electric items within his home, much to the chagrin of his mother. If the microwave wasn’t working, she learned to flip it around and confirm her young son had severed the cord and used it for another project.

