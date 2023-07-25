Excitement is mounting for the Nevada County Fair, which will take place August 9-13. Preserving tradition, the fairgrounds will host Community Involvement Day next Monday, July 31, giving the community the opportunity to support a nonprofit organization in need while gaining discounted or free admission to the fair.
“I think it was started about 10 years ago, and it was to make better prices for the community and also help community partners out who help us during the fair,” explained Katie Bielen, Deputy Manager at Nevada County Fairgrounds. “We basically set aside an afternoon to have those community partners come to us, a central location, and if people make a donation we give them a coupon for a buy one get one free ticket to the fair. So you’re not paying full price for that ticket.”
Bielen said that there is no minimum donation required to get a BOGO ticket coupon, though more donations don’t exactly mean more tickets.
“If you bring, say, a packet of diapers you get a coupon. We try to make it so you can’t really bring five packages of diapers and get five tickets, it’s one donation per booth. Bloodsource and Vitalant have been here since the start—last year they weren’t here but they’re coming back this year—and (with them) if you donate blood you get a free ticket into the fair.”
There is an application process to be one of the receiving nonprofits, though Bielen said it isn’t uncommon for some of the more long-term nonprofit partners to show up to Community Involvement Day out of habit.
“It’s more of a long-term relationship thing,” she said. “A lot of people are like, ‘oh yeah I forgot to apply; we just come every year.’ Some people just show up every year. We definitely don’t turn anyone away from that.”
Some of the receiving organizations are Nevada County Pets In Need, who will be accepting monetary donations, Foothill Lions Club, who collect used eyeglasses for refurbishing and distribution, and the Nevada County Diaper Project, which oversees diaper distribution to families in need.
Further, Community Involvement Day organizers are hopeful that the event will also spark interest in potential volunteers for this year’s fair.
“It’s harder to get volunteers,” Bielen stated. “Our Treat Street is run by nonprofit organizations and it’s all volunteer and they have problems trying to fill all their shifts. So this year we did the volunteer job fair and I just heard someone got two people for all five days of the fair; that’s great! But it’s hard because no one wants to volunteer.”
Bielen was also careful to mention that Community Involvement Day is a separate from the well-known Community Day at the fair, which offers $5 admission all day for adults and children, with those under age 5 gaining entrance for free. Additionally, the day extends free admission for disabled persons and one chaperone until 5:00 p.m.
Monday’s Community Involvement Day is “one of the many ways in which you can find discounted entry into the fair, that’s also connected with a ‘give back’ component,” added Wendy Willoughby, Community Involvement Coordinator with Nevada County Fair. “We have this amazing nonprofit community and they are only able to do what they can do with volunteers. So if you think this is cool, there are places for you to volunteer on Treat Street.”
No matter the time of year, Bielen said the fairgrounds serves as an asset to the community and prides itself on serving the people of and visitors to Nevada County.
“I think it’s important the community knows the fairgrounds isn’t out for ourselves, We are here for the community. We are definitely here to show the community that we are here to help in any way we can.”
Community Involvement Day will take place July 31, 2023 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.