‘Couldn’t have come at a better time’: Community Involvement Day at the fairgrounds brings donations to local organizations, offers fair ticket discounts

Next Monday, July 31, the Nevada County Fairgrounds will host Community Involvement Day, allowing the community to donate to a local nonprofit in exchange for discounted or free fair entry tickets.

 Archive Photo

Excitement is mounting for the Nevada County Fair, which will take place August 9-13. Preserving tradition, the fairgrounds will host Community Involvement Day next Monday, July 31, giving the community the opportunity to support a nonprofit organization in need while gaining discounted or free admission to the fair.

“I think it was started about 10 years ago, and it was to make better prices for the community and also help community partners out who help us during the fair,” explained Katie Bielen, Deputy Manager at Nevada County Fairgrounds. “We basically set aside an afternoon to have those community partners come to us, a central location, and if people make a donation we give them a coupon for a buy one get one free ticket to the fair. So you’re not paying full price for that ticket.”