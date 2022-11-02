‘We are going to lose what makes us special’

Watershed at The Owl worker Hayley Corbin addresses some of the restaurant and bar’s clientele as they enter during their final evening of business Saturday Oct. 29. Staff there say that more downtown locations will soon follow suit if folks don’t support their local businesses.

Fans of Watershed at The Owl were disappointed to learn that the restaurant shut its doors for good at 134 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley this past Saturday evening, Oct. 29.

According to owner Ian Moll, the decision didn’t come lightly but was the product of the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic and the toll it took on society, specifically of an economic nature.

“The decision made itself. It wasn’t sustainable,” Moll said. “I guess to sum it up the business climate was pretty bleak. I don’t think it was just us.”

The Owl has a storied history in Grass Valley, having originally opened in the 1850s and continuing service in one form or another since then.

Folks enjoy their final meals at The Watershed at The Owl during its final day of operation Saturday. The restaurant opened in its current iteration in 2018.

“Since the day we took the space over we considered it our responsibility to hold onto it for the community for as long as we had it,” said Moll. “People were excited to see it in use.”

The previous owners of The Owl vacated the property in 2017, paving the way for Moll and his staff to take over the famed eatery but with their own updated twist. Watershed at The Owl welcomed its firsts diners in December 2018.

The eatery was known for offering a rotating menu with seasonal and local ingredients.

Executive chef Jacqueline Lee Smith—the only female in Nevada County to hold such a title—said the decision to close Watershed was not hers, but was devastating nonetheless.

Watershed at The Owl owner Ian Moll (left) and executive chef Jacqueline Lee Smith stand in the bar and dining lounge portion of their restaurant which shut its doors and closed for business on Saturday Oct. 29. Staff there say more downtown Grass Valley businesses will follow suit if folks don’t support their local shops.

“We had to adjust so many different times and ways and be more retail and to-gos and outdoors only,” Smith said. “With COVID I feel like people were trying to go out more than they are now. People wanted to support us but we’re coming into a recession.

“We couldn’t do it. We had rave reviews, a gorgeous historical building. It’s really sad.

Watershed joins the club of other shuttered Grass Valley restaurants that includes Kane’s, Old Town Cafe, and The Pour House.

From behind the bar on closing night, Hayley Corbin said: “We are so sad about this and we tried hard. Without support of your local people, local restaurants will fail.”

Of its closing, Moll said: “We were holding on for the busy season and it was just really clear people weren’t going out.”

The wall decor in Watershed at The Owl honors history with its displays of old photographs.

Moll acknowledges that the changes made to Mill Street—implementing a pedestrian walkway among them—were “a really good thing” and the first years the restaurant was open, things went quite well.

“I don’t think people understand the tough position small businesses are in right now,” Moll continued. “I hope people come to see their favorite small businesses will be gone if they don’t get support.

“I grew up in the area too and I guess I want the community to know we did everything we could and we wanted to be an accent to a bustling downtown area,” Moll said. “We are disappointed we couldn’t do that. (The Owl) has a deep history, the oldest standing building in downtown Grass Valley and so many people have enjoyed it.”

Smith added: “I wish everyone who is open now the best of luck and I hope there is a massive wave of small business support or we are going to lose what makes us special. The main thing is we just want everyone to know we have to support local.”

Executive chef Jacqueline Lee Smith waits on a pair of diners enjoying their final meals at Watershed at The Owl Saturday.

Watershed at The Owl owner Ian Moll (left) and executive chef Jacqueline Lee Smith stand in the bar and dining lounge portion of their restaurant which shut its doors and closed for business on Saturday Oct. 29. Staff there say more downtown Grass Valley businesses will follow suit if folks don’t support their local shops.

Folks enjoy their final meals at The Watershed at The Owl during its final day of operation Saturday. The restaurant opened in its current iteration in 2018.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4232.